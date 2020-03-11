Trump press secretary says ‘president is best authority’ on COVID-19 after Fauci calls to curb rallies

Trump 2020 campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that the president of the United States is the best person to decide whether his rallies go forward amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

During an appearance on Fox Business, McEnany was asked about a recommendation from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the federal government.

“Dr. Fauci, who is testifying on Capitol Hill, just said there should be no large crowds,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney informed McEnany.

“Look, we have the commander-in-chief, we have the best health experts,” McEnany insisted. “We’re taking this day by day. We’re currently proceeding as normal. Joe Biden is suspending his rallies. He’s been dying to get off the campaign trail. He can only speak for seven minutes.”

“You will immediately be accused of chaos in the White House,” Varney interrupted. “The president goes ahead with holding his rallies. His top doctor — top medical guy — says don’t go with big crowds. I mean, you’re immediately going to be hit with this.”

“Look, the president is the best authority on this issue,” McEnany asserted. “He takes into consult the words of everyone around him.”

“So, I’ll leave it to the president,” she added. “Joe Biden is looking for an excuse to get off the campaign trail. And let me just add, the media’s best hope is for Donald Trump to suspend his rallies. They’ve been wanting to stop this, his avenue to speak directly to the American people.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.