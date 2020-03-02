Trump repeatedly lectured on coronavirus vaccine by drug execs at White House meeting
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that in a meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly asked if they could rush out a vaccine for coronavirus within the next few months, and had to be told again and again that that wasn’t possible.
“During the meeting, several of the experts and the pharmaceutical industry CEOs had to explain to the president time and again that they cannot necessarily rush a vaccine on to the market,” said Acosta. “The president was sort of asking as he was going around the room, well, how quickly can we get a vaccine out on the market, and do it in three or four months.”
“At one point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the infectious disease expert for the administration, at one point told the president, no, it is still going to be about a year, and the experts and the pharmaceutical CEOs were explaining to the president that there needs to be a vigorous testing process for the vaccines before you can put a vaccine out on the market,” said Acosta. “Obviously, you can’t put one out on the market for coronavirus if it has not been adequately tested, and they had to explain it for the president time and again.”
“You have a sense … there is an urgency on his part to address the issues,” added Acosta. “This is just not an instant gratification type of problem that we are dealing with, that this administration is dealing with right now.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
Rep. John Lewis tells ‘Bloody Sunday’ rally to ‘vote like they’ve never voted before’ to ‘redeem the soul of America’
Legendary Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) stood on the notorious Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday to commemorate the day he was gassed and beaten by police as peaceful protesters marched from Selma to the state capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.
"I thought I was going to die on this bridge," said Lewis, who stood with the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as the mass of people crossed the bridge. "But somehow and some way, god almighty helped me here."
"We cannot give up now," he told the crowd turning to today. "We cannot give in. We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize. We must go out and vote like we never ever voted before. Some people gave more than a little blood. Some gave their very lives. To each and every one of you, especially you young people, fraternities, and sororities, you look good and colorful. Go out there. Speak up. Speak out. Get in the way. Get in good trouble. Necessary trouble and help redeem the soul of America. Thank each and every one of you. I'm not going to give up. I'm not going to give in. We're going to continue to fight. We need your prayers now more than ever before. Let's do it!"
CNN
‘Understandable’: Pence defends Donald Trump Jr’s claim that Dems want ‘millions’ to die from coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that it is "understandable" that President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., would say that Democrats want millions of Americans to die of the coronavirus.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Pence about the remarks made by the son of the president several days earlier. "For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness," Don Jr. had stated.
"Can we agree that neither Democrats or Republicans wants Americans to get the coronavirus and die?" Tapper asked the vice president. "You don't think Democrats want people to contract the coronavirus and die?"