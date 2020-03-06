Trump says his coronavirus response is almost as ‘perfect’ as the Ukraine call that got him impeached
President Donald Trump invoked his supposedly “perfect” phone call with Ukraine — the one that resulted in his impeachment for abuse of power — while briefing reporters at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.
Trump at CDC: "But as of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test, that's the important thing. And the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good."
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 6, 2020
Trump just compared the coronavirus test to the Ukraine phone call. Both are "perfect"
— Sarah Brooks (@Sarah_K_Brooks) March 6, 2020
President Trump says the coronavirus tests are “perfect, just like the letter was perfect.”
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 6, 2020
"The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good." — is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020