Trump says his coronavirus response is almost as ‘perfect’ as the Ukraine call that got him impeached

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump invoked his supposedly “perfect” phone call with Ukraine — the one that resulted in his impeachment for abuse of power — while briefing reporters at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.

‘We are all going to die’: Internet shocked by Trump claiming ‘a natural ability’ to understand science

Published

1 min ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to reassure Americans about the competence of the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump traveled to the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, where he spoke to reporters.

The president claimed doctors were surprised he was so informed about the virus, Trump said, despite the fact he has been repeatedly fact-check for being misinformed about COVID-19.

Trump argued he has "a natural ability" to understand the science that allows him knowledge without education.

https://twitter.com/EamonJavers/status/1236055628956815360

Trump muses that he could’ve become a research scientist instead of president.

Two coronavirus victims attended AIPAC conference where Mike Pence spoke: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is reporting that two people who attended their conference have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The organization did not cancel their conference despite the epidemic and it was attended by many right-wing leaders.

"We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the coronavirus," AIPAC said in a letter sent to everyone who attended.

They are urging any other attendees who may have coronavirus to contact local health authorities.

https://twitter.com/AIPAC/status/1236056463740735488

400,000 people will not travel to Austin for SXSW festival after coronavirus cancellation

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

by Naomi Andu

Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared a local disaster on Friday that effectively cancels this year’s South by Southwest festival. The 10-day event was scheduled to begin next Friday and expects hundreds of thousands of attendees to fly in from around the globe.

Major sponsors and companies have already pulled out of the event, including Facebook, Twitter, Netflix and Apple, and a petition to cancel the event has garnered over 50,000 signatures.

