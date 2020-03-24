Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ‘gift from God’
US President Donald Trump on Monday said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven medicines.
Trump announced last week his administration was working to dramatically expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, following promising early studies in France and China that found the drugs helped patients suffering from the COVID-19 illness.
Many scientists including Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, have urged the public to remain cautious until larger clinical trials validate the smaller studies.
But Trump demonstrated no such restraint at a White House press briefing on Monday.
“The hydroxychloroquine and the Z-Pak, I think as a combination probably is looking very, very good,” he said.
“There’s a real chance that it could have a tremendous impact, it would be a gift from God, if that worked it would be a big game changer,” he added, quoting the example of patient who was ill but recovered after taking the drug.
Trump has been criticized by some in the scientific community for overhyping the drugs — which could create shortages for Americans who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are approved.
New York is set to begin a clinical trial on Tuesday that would treat patients with hydroxychloroquine taken together with azithromycin, an antibiotic used to clear secondary bacterial infections.
Separately, Vice President Mike Pence announced that self-administered nasal swab tests for the illness would be made available this week, thus reducing part of the burden on the overstretched health care system.
At present, the test is administered by health care workers wearing personal protective gear which is in short supply.
The US has more than 40,000 cases and 500 deaths, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘I’d rather see Dr. Fauci’: MSNBC’s Mika busts Trump for ‘riffing’ his way through COVID-19 updates
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski chastised President Donald Trump for "riffing" his way through daily news conferences instead of offering useful and accurate information on the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The "Morning Joe" co-hosts were astonished that Trump has begun talking about sending Americans back to work next week, as the virus continues to rage and death rates start to climb, in an effort to juice the economy.
"I personally, and I could be wrong, I think the president is just talking right now," Scarborough said. "Whether he's blowing off steam or he's sending a signal to businesses or his supporters that run big corporations that he wants to get the economy restarted again."
Breaking Banner
Trump won’t require firms to help fight coronavirus — after corporations lobbied Jared Kushner
President Trump has refused to use a wartime law to require major manufacturers to make vital equipment to combat the new coronavirus, reportedly after corporations successfully lobbied his top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Last week, Trump signed the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that allows the federal government to force American companies to ensure the availability of crucial equipment. But the president has refused to invoke the law even as governors across the country and lawmakers in Washington have warned that time is running out to stop the exponential spread of coronavirus infections.
‘I am super happy!’ China virus epicenter to open up as world locks down
China announced Tuesday an end to travel curbs at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments around the world tightened lockdowns affecting 1.7 billion people in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.
Hubei, where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year, will allow healthy residents to leave the province from midnight, officials said, two months after they were ordered to stay indoors.
"We are celebrating today," a female doctor surnamed Wu told AFP.
"Every day, we saw the number of seriously ill patients decreasing, the situation improving, people being discharged from the hospital. The doctors and nurses are becoming more and more relaxed as the days go by. I am super happy!"