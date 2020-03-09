Trump schedules meeting on economic stimulus as stock market continues to plummet over COVID-19

President Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting with his economic advisers about a possible stimulus package to bolster the economy due to the COVID-19 virus strain.

CNBC reported on Monday that White House aides will present stimulus ideas to the president on Monday after he returns from his weekend in Florida.

Paid sick leave is expected to be one of the first topics discussed.

The New York Stock Exchange plummeted more than 1,400 points on Monday morning over fears that the novel coronovirus could cause an extended economic downturn.