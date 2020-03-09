Quantcast
Trump schedules meeting on economic stimulus as stock market continues to plummet over COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting with his economic advisers about a possible stimulus package to bolster the economy due to the COVID-19 virus strain.

CNBC reported on Monday that White House aides will present stimulus ideas to the president on Monday after he returns from his weekend in Florida.

Paid sick leave is expected to be one of the first topics discussed.

The New York Stock Exchange plummeted more than 1,400 points on Monday morning over fears that the novel coronovirus could cause an extended economic downturn.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Good for the consumer!’ Trump desperately tries to spin market crash away from himself

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reacted to Monday's stock market crash by cheering on lower oil prices.

Oil prices cratered late Sunday after OPEC was unable to reach an agreement with Russia and other allies, which led Saudi Arabia to cut prices and ramp up production -- and the Dow Jones plunged 1,800 points within minutes of the opening bell.

Trump tried to spin the developments as good news.

Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!

CPAC attendee denied coronavirus test — and told their symptoms are ‘irrelevant’: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

A person described as a "high-profile" attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference says that they were denied a test for coronavirus even after they said they were potentially exposed to the disease during this year's CPAC.

The attendee tells reporter Raheem Kassam that they were told by the Virginia Department of Health that they were not eligible to receive the test unless they could give the full name of the person who was diagnosed at the conference.

Trump aides hatching plans to use coronavirus crisis to push through more extremist policies: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, officials in Donald Trump's White House are working overtime to try and quickly push through some of the president's more extreme policies by using the panic over the coronavirus pandemic as a cover.

As the report notes, Trump officials are heeding former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel's 2008 suggestion, "You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

"President Donald Trump and his team are talking up the opportunity to finally achieve stricter border security, wider tax cuts and reduced reliance on Chinese manufacturing amid the spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S." Politico reports. "Some officials see it as a narrow opening to offset the political damage from the coronavirus outbreak and deliver — or at least, talk about — some of the president’s longstanding promises."

