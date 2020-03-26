Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is now in charge of the effort to manufacture ventilators: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law has taken it upon himself to lead the federal government’s efforts to manufacture new ventilators after months of inaction, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“The shortage of ventilators has emerged as one of the major criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. The need to quickly equip hospitals across the country with tens of thousands more of the devices to treat those most seriously ill with the virus was not anticipated despite the Trump administration’s own projection in a simulation last year that millions of people could be hospitalized,” the newspaper reported. “And even now, the effort to produce them has been confused and disorganized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the center of the discussion about how to ramp up the production of ventilators is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House aide, who has told people that he was called in two weeks ago by Vice President Mike Pence to produce more coronavirus test kits and who has now turned his attention to ventilators,” The Times reported.

The newspaper noted that the White House had been preparing to announce on Wednesday a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to manufacture up to 80,000 ventilators. The Federal Emergency Management Agency canceled the announcement.

The newspaper noted Kushner “has been directing officials at FEMA in the effort. Two officials said the suggestion to wait on the General Motors offer came from Col. Patrick Work, who is working at FEMA.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

#RentFreeze2020 trends nationwide as citizens demand government prevent coronavirus evictions

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

On Thursday, the hashtag #RentFreeze2020 picked up steam nationwide as Americans called on lawmakers to impose a moratorium on evictions for as long as much of the country is locked out of their jobs and unable to pay rent. (Some places, like New York City, have already declared a moratorium on eviction proceedings, but rent payments themselves are at least nominally still assessed during the crisis).

Some social media commenters noted that the stimulus, which issues $1,200 payments to tens of millions of Americans, does not account for the high cost of living in metropolitan areas like New York City and San Francisco, where rent on even a small apartment can be several times that. New Yorkers in particular noted that the state has already frozen mortgage payments, so freezing rent is only fair.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Congratulations America’ trends on Twitter as U.S. overtakes China in coronavirus infections

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse.

More than 500,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems even in wealthy nations and triggering an avalanche of government-ordered lockdowns that have disrupted life for billions.

In the United States, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Last WWII veteran to be serving in legislative office announces retirement

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

On Thursday, Wisconsin state Sen. Fred Risser — the last World War II veteran to be serving in a state or federal legislative office — announced he would retire at the end of his term.

Risser, at the age of 92, came from a long line of state lawmakers. He has served 64 combined years in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, working with 13 different governors. A Democrat, he represents a district that includes most of the state capital of Madison. During that time, he served on the State Building Commission and was a key architect of Wisconsin's Clean Indoor Act. Women's rights and environmental issues were among his biggest legislative priorities.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image