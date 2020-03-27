Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump sparked ‘mass confusion’ in his own administration with chaotic orders on ventilators: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday morning fired off several angry tweets about General Motors and Ford in which he seemed to demand that they start mass producing ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Beast reports, however, that Trump’s tweets caused “mass confusion” within his own administration, as officials scrambled to determine whether he was actually invoking the Defense Production Act to ramp up supplies of desperately needed medical equipment, or if he was just spouting off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three senior Trump administration officials who have worked on these matters each independently told The Daily Beast that they were befuddled by the Friday tweets, and did not know what the president’s posts actually meant,” the publication reports. “Each official said that they were, at the time, still trying to get clarity from Trump or other senior officials on what, if anything, new had just been decreed.”

It seems, however, that nothing concrete has changed and the president is still relying on voluntary contributions from manufacturers to produce ventilators, hand sanitizer, N95 masks, and other essentials that hospitals say they need to combat the disease.

This could be a problem, the publication writes, because the Trump administration is still far behind in getting a handle on supply constraints.

“Even as the White House insists that it has a firm grasp of the country’s ventilator needs, it’s clear that the administration is still grappling with how to go about solving the shortage problem,” the report states. “Federal procurement records tell a story of a slapdash and not particularly overwhelming response effort. There are sporadic purchases of personal protection equipment, various forms of coronavirus tests, and acquisitions of medical supplies such as ventilators over the last few weeks.”

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Shoot to kill’: Texas man arrested after threatening Pelosi and other ‘satanic’ Democrats

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

A Texas man was charged with threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other government officials as part of a self-proclaimed revolution.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry was charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce after someone reported a Facebook post he allegedly made encouraging others to shoot Pelosi and other federal officials, reported WLBT-TV.

“If youre a dem or apart of the establishment in the democrats side I view you as a criminal and a terrorist and I advise everyone to Go SOS [shoot on sight] and use live rounds,” Perry allegedly posted March 23. “This is not gonna change until we attact NSA the DOJ the FBI and Any other agencies who want to get involved. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump sparked ‘mass confusion’ in his own administration with chaotic orders on ventilators: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday morning fired off several angry tweets about General Motors and Ford in which he seemed to demand that they start mass producing ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Beast reports, however, that Trump's tweets caused "mass confusion" within his own administration, as officials scrambled to determine whether he was actually invoking the Defense Production Act to ramp up supplies of desperately needed medical equipment, or if he was just spouting off.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative pundit blasts Florida’s GOP governor for ‘risking the lives of millions’ during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been drawing a great deal of criticism this week for not being as proactive as other governors — for example, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy or Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf — when it comes to fighting the spread of coronavirus in his state. Much of the criticism has come from Democrats, but in The Bulwark, conservative writer Amanda Carpenter slams DeSantis for putting the lives of Floridians at risk — especially those who are older.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image