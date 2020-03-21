Trump suspends federal student loan payments for 60 days
President Donald Trump announced Friday he’s allowing borrowers with federally held student loans to suspend their payments for the next two months as the nation continues to grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus.“These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers, and lives have been disrupted,” said U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provide…
Trump waives school standardized test requirements amid coronavirus outbreak
School kids across America got a break from test taking when President Donald Trump announced the Department of Education would waive annual standardized test requirements.“We’re not going to be enforcing that,” Trump said Friday. “I think a lot of the students are probably going to be very happy,” but acknowledged that some of them would not.Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the formal announcement in a news release Friday.“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn,” she said. “Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither ... (more…)
More hurricanes possible this season with a weaker El Niño: experts
ORLANDO, Fla. — While still more than 10 weeks away, hurricane season 2020 is already showing signs of being a year flooded by storms.El Niño, the large series of climate changes seen in the Pacific Ocean, has a profound effect on deterring and enabling a prolific Atlantic hurricane season.Think Punxsutawney Phil, but with actual power and influence.So far, westerly winds from El Niño have been weak, according to the Climate Prediction Center, and that spells troubling signs for the upcoming hurricane season, said Jayme King, FOX 35 meteorologist.“Early indications show El Niño may not be of a... (more…)