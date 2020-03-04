Quantcast
Trump tells Fox News he looked into suing Adam Schiff for parody Ukraine call

1 min ago

It appears the president looked into suing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), but he couldn’t do it.

President Donald Trump called into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday instead of driving the few miles to chat in the studio.

Trump ranted about Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaking to a “pretty rough crowd” at a pro-choice rally. He then turned to lead into his Schiff attack, revealing that he looked into a lawsuit.

“He wasn’t shielded by the halls of Congress,” Trump said about Schumer. “The way Schiff was, when he lied about my phone call, when he made up a phone call and gave it in Congress. And you immediately say, ‘Good. We’ll take him to court.’ But he’s got immunity because he’s talking in Congress and so he totally made up a — it was a fake phone call. He just totally made it up. And it was disgraceful.”

In fact, parody and satire is legal, which is how shows like “Saturday Night Live” get away with mocking the president without being sued for libel. In Schiff’s “fake call,” he told the audience ahead of time what it was and why he wrote it. People who weren’t informed or paying attention, however, seemed to be confused about it.

See Trump’s exchange with Hannity below:

Americans spend the night after the election mocking the president with #MakeTrumpNervousIn4Words

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

The cable news is littered with warnings about coronavirus and punditry about former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). But Americans flipped to something more entertaining: mocking the president.

In a trending Twitter hashtag Wednesday night, users came up with ideas for what might be making President Donald Trump nervous. The president has spent the majority of the last few weeks clamoring to appear in early Democratic Primary states, even though he doesn't have a viable Republican opponent. His supporters desperately tried to get Republicans to support Sanders in the South Carolina race because he thought Sanders would be easier to beat. But Trump has also looked to Biden as a serious challenger, as evidenced by his work to take Biden down for the last several years with the aid of Ukraine.

Starbucks bans personal tumblers as coronavirus risk mounts

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN Business reported that Starbucks will temporarily be banning the use of personal cups and tumblers in its locations, as part of emergency measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starbucks has traditionally offered a 10-cent discount to customers who bring their own beverage containers, as a means of encouraging environmental consciousness. The chain will still honor the discount even though they will not be using the containers.

