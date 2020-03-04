Trump tells Fox News he looked into suing Adam Schiff for parody Ukraine call

It appears the president looked into suing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), but he couldn’t do it.

President Donald Trump called into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday instead of driving the few miles to chat in the studio.

Trump ranted about Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaking to a “pretty rough crowd” at a pro-choice rally. He then turned to lead into his Schiff attack, revealing that he looked into a lawsuit.

“He wasn’t shielded by the halls of Congress,” Trump said about Schumer. “The way Schiff was, when he lied about my phone call, when he made up a phone call and gave it in Congress. And you immediately say, ‘Good. We’ll take him to court.’ But he’s got immunity because he’s talking in Congress and so he totally made up a — it was a fake phone call. He just totally made it up. And it was disgraceful.”

In fact, parody and satire is legal, which is how shows like “Saturday Night Live” get away with mocking the president without being sued for libel. In Schiff’s “fake call,” he told the audience ahead of time what it was and why he wrote it. People who weren’t informed or paying attention, however, seemed to be confused about it.

See Trump’s exchange with Hannity below: