Trump tells Senate Republicans he wants payroll tax cuts through November election

President Donald Trump appears to be using the powers of his office and the fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic to help him win re-election.

On Tuesday the President met with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill. Bloomberg News reports Trump told GOP lawmakers “that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election so that taxes won’t go back up before voters decide whether to return him to office.”

Trump first announced the idea of payroll tax cuts Monday evening, and promised he would have a “major” and “dramatic” economic program to unveil before the American people in just 24 hours. His remarks “stunned” White House staffers, because had been no such plan.