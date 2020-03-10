Trump tells Senate Republicans he wants payroll tax cuts through November election
President Donald Trump appears to be using the powers of his office and the fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic to help him win re-election.
On Tuesday the President met with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill. Bloomberg News reports Trump told GOP lawmakers “that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election so that taxes won’t go back up before voters decide whether to return him to office.”
Trump first announced the idea of payroll tax cuts Monday evening, and promised he would have a “major” and “dramatic” economic program to unveil before the American people in just 24 hours. His remarks “stunned” White House staffers, because had been no such plan.
‘Absolutely botched this’: Senator torches Trump’s coronavirus response by comparing it to South Korea
Appearing on CNN this Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed President's Trump proposed stimulus measures in response to the growing coronavirus fallout, saying that it might not be enough in the short term.
"I would like to see a streamlining of the ability for people to apply for unemployment insurance -- a payroll tax cut doesn't do you much good if you're not getting a paycheck," she said, adding that paid family leave needs to also be seriously considered.
Trump claimed progress on stimulus package — but Mitch McConnell ‘detests’ the idea
President Donald Trump emerged from a lunch with Republican lawmakers saying that everything was going well and they would likely have a coronavirus stimulus package to help keep the economy from dropping any more than it already has.
According to the Washington Post, however, that isn't the whole story.
Flawed coronavirus test strategy contributed to US spread: experts
Faulty test kits for the novel coronavirus coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted too few people allowed the disease to spread beyond US authorities' ability to detect it, health experts have said.
Writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Monday, epidemiologists from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University said the failings had contributed to the virus taking root in communities across the country.
More than 800 cases and 28 deaths have been detected in the US, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.
As of Sunday, 1,707 Americans had been tested, according to Business Insider, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).