Trump tries to discourage coronavirus testing: ‘We don’t want everybody taking this test’ – ‘It’s totally unnecessary’
President Donald Trump once again revealed his top goal is to minimize the appearance of the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in an attempt to help his re-election chances.
On Friday Trump was forced to finally declare a national emergency, which he did not want to do, out 0f fear it would make him look weak.
Friday afternoon, Trump appeared in the Rose Garden, 30 minutes late, to announce what his administration would be doing in conjunction with the national emergency declaration.
Trump turned his focus to coronavirus testing, which he delayed early on to make it appear that coronavirus was a “hoax,” and later promising that the 15 cases would quickly become “zero,” and when those pronouncements clearly became lies, Trump repeatedly – inside the White House and in public – made clear he wanted as little testing as possible.
“Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this,” Trump told Americans from the Rose Garden podium Friday afternoon.
“Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test,” the President, focused on re-election, urged. “It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass through and we’re going to be even stronger for it.”
Politico’s Dan Diamond in an NPR interview documented how Trump knew early on the importance of testing but did not push for it in an effort to reduce the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Watch President Trump:
President Trump: “Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this. Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass.”
Full video here: https://t.co/bTZ8eza3pA pic.twitter.com/8ayZUzWP8V
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2020
Update –
The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake notes Trump also said this during the news conference:
Trump: “Frankly, the numbers, because of the steps that have been taken, are at a level that a lot of people are surprised, especially when you compare them with other places, with far smaller populations.”
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 13, 2020
'It's a nasty question': Trump pretends not to know he fired top health official on security council
President Donald Trump passed another buck on his decision to fire a top health officials who were responsible for the response to pandemics.
During his press conference Friday, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about the US Pandemic Response Team that was shoved out in May 2018.
"Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer abruptly departed from his post leading the global health security team on the National Security Council," Snopes fact-checked. His exit was part of the reorganization of the national security council by then-National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Trump says 'I don't take responsibility at all' for the testing problems — then blames Obama for not testing for Swine Flu
President Harry Truman had a famous sign on his desk reading "the buck stops here," signifying that he was the decision-maker and responsible for the nation. When asked if he was responsible for the failures in testing for coronavirus, President Donald Trump passed the buck.
“I don’t take responsibility at all," Trump told the crowd of press in the Rose Garden Friday.
Trump then moved on to attack former President Barack Obama for not acting on Swine Flu, or H1N1. The Obama administration declared an emergency about a week after the problem was discovered and by this time in the process they had tested 1 million people. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said that the mortality rate for the disease in the United States was 0.002 percent.