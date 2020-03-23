Trump urges protection of Asian Americans — after weeks of using the racist term ‘Chinese Virus’

After repeated referring to COVID-19 as “Chinese Virus,” President Donald Trump is now urging the protection of the Asian American community.

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” Trump tweeted.

“They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form,” Trump continued, in a dramatic change in messaging. “They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is Trump’s recent commentary on “Chinese Virus”:

My friend (always there when I’ve needed him!), Senator @RandPaul, was just tested “positive” from the Chinese Virus. That is not good! He is strong and will get better. Just spoke to him and he was in good spirits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

CHINESE VIRUS FACT CHECK pic.twitter.com/qJugCylvE2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future. Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT