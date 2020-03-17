Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines his critics aren’t ‘playing fair’ after reporter calls out his partisan attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

During a press conference this morning to address the growing coronavirus health crisis, President Trump was asked by ABC’s Jonathan Karl about his recent comments where he called on Americans to “put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together” to fight the spread of the virus. Karl then pointed to Trump’s subsequent tweets where he attacked state governors and other public figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you going to set the example for this?” Karl asked.

“I only do that when I have to respond … and I will continue to do that,” Trump replied. “If they’re not gonna play fair — because you know they have the media on their side and I don’t, I just have me — and if they’re not gonna play fair, I’m gonna do that. If they are gonna play fair, there’s gonna be nobody better than Donald Trump in terms of bipartisanship.”

“I wanted to be bipartisan and nobody’s gonna be better than me, but when they attack me, or these incredible people behind me, I’m not gonna let them get away with it,” he continued. “I can’t do that.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump and Mnuchin considering a $1 trillion stimulus package to send checks to Americans

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

After opposing a stimulus plan when the markets crashed in 2007 and 2008, Republicans are now considering a stimulus plan of upwards of $1 trillion, CNN's Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

"White House, Mnuchin now discussing stimulus plan worth $1 trillion, per source familiar," he tweeted. "Initial estimates of $850B increased after budget crunchers looked at numbers. Would include about $250B worth of checks for Americans."

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1239977968870526979

It's an ironic number because it's exactly the number that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposed in 2008.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Doctors are self-isolating from their families so they can keep working

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Emory University epidemiologist and health services researcher Dr. Rachel Patzer, PhD revealed that she moved her husband, a medical doctor, out of the house to help keep their family safe.

In a tragic thread on Twitter, Patzer said that her husband is actively coming in contact with coronavirus patients. While he's practicing safety, to protect their family, he'll be crashing above their garage.

"We have a 3 week-old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it," said Patzer. "It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump whines his critics aren’t ‘playing fair’ after reporter calls out his partisan attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

During a press conference this morning to address the growing coronavirus health crisis, President Trump was asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl about his recent comments where he called on American's to "put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together" to fight the spread of the virus. Karl then pointed to Trump's subsequent tweets where he attacked state governors and other public figures.

"Are you going to set the example for this?" Karl asked.

"I only do that when I have to respond ... and I will continue to do that," Trump replied. "If they're not gonna play fair -- because you know they have the media on their side and I don't, I just have me -- and if they're not gonna play fair, I'm gonna do that. If they are gonna play fair, there's gonna be nobody better than Donald Trump in terms of bipartisanship."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image