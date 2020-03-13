Quantcast
Trump White House blocks states from expanding Medicaid to fight coronavirus

Published

23 mins ago

on

Despite pleas from states around the country, the Trump administration is still blocking them from using Medicaid more aggressively to combat coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the administration’s decision runs contrary to decisions made by both Republican and Democratic White Houses.

“In previous emergencies, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 flu outbreak, both Republican and Democratic administrations loosened Medicaid rules to empower states to meet surging needs,” the paper reports. “But months into the current global disease outbreak, the White House and senior federal health officials haven’t taken the necessary steps to give states simple pathways to fully leverage the mammoth safety net program to prevent a wider epidemic.”

Cindy Mann, who oversaw the Medicaid program in the Obama administration, tells the LA Times that it would be easy for the administration to loosen up Medicaid rules to give states the ability to bring more low-income Americans into the system and get them tested for the virus.

“If they wanted to do it, they could do it,” she said.


Trump’s virus blame-shifting gets massive fact check: ‘You cannot control your jealousy of Obama’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to blame President Donald Trump for his own failures in responding to the coronavirus outbreak -- and his claims were quickly fact-checked.

The president accused Obama of bungling the response to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic in 2009, and credited himself with undoing changes his predecessor had made to the Centers for Disease Control that hampered his own response to the virus.

First all of this is a lie. Second, you’ve been president for 3 years - why didn’t you fix this if it’s true? Oh it’s because it’s a lie. Third, under the Obama admin, there were a million tests available within weeks for H1N1. You should have learned from him. https://t.co/VHOkLUStiw

‘Unconscionable’: Trump moves to reduce social safety net program from over a million amid coronavirus crisis

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

The Trump administration made clear this week that it has no plans to scrap—or, at the very least, delay—a rule change that could strip federal food assistance from over a million people in the United States as the coronavirus spreads across the nation, heightening the need for measures to protect the most vulnerable from the economic fallout.

