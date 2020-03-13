Trump will declare national emergency over coronavirus at news conference Friday afternoon: report

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday afternoon at 3 PM ET, during which he will announce he is declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, as Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports:

////BREAKING: Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2020

Trump cheerily tweeted “Topic: CoronaVirus!” when announcing his news conference earlier Friday.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The President has been under fire from all sides over his mismanagement of the national health crisis. But he is now under fire not only for incompetent mismanagement but over new reports that he worked to intentionally diminish the ability of medical professionals to test for coronavirus in a deliberate attempt to keep the number low which he thought would help his re-election campaign.

Democrats have been urging Trump to declare a national emergency, and earlier today The New York Times blasted Trump for not having yet done so:

In Opinion The editorial board writes, “Declaring a national emergency would make clear that Trump understands the magnitude of the challenge, and set an example for leaders in the public and private sectors” https://t.co/EkETD7hMUR — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2020

