Trump will deny he ever set Easter as a timeline: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump proclaimed this week that he wants to have everything reopened by Easter Sunday, which is April 12. It’s mere weeks away as many states are still on the upswing of coronavirus cases.

But MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell thinks that Trump will pretend he never said it when it becomes clear that the date is impossible.

“The United States has 65,063 cases of coronavirus and 906 reported deaths of coronavirus,” O’Donnell said Wednesday evening. “By the time we get to easter 18 days from now, Donald Trump will deny saying what he said yesterday about Easter. Here is what Donald Trump said yesterday, that he already wants you to forget.”

“So I think Easter Sunday, you’ll have packed churches all over our country,” Trump proclaimed during his press briefing.

Already Trump’s campaign is freaking out about an ad that plays all of Trump’s claims about the virus. In the early days of the virus, Trump said he solved the problem by shutting down flights from China. He then claimed that it was nothing more than just the flu. Then he decided that there were just 15 cases and it would be down to zero in no time. There were a slew of other comments before he finally started taking it seriously. His campaign sent a cease and desist letter about the ad.

Watch O’Donnell below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
The pandemic is ‘accelerating’ and we don’t know what’s going on in much of the country: Dr. Fauci

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to brief CNN's Chris Cuomo about the specifics of the developments of crisis surrounding the coronavirus or COVID-19.

President Donald Trump announced this week that he would like to have the country back up and everything open by Easter, which is April 12. According to the data, however, social distancing and city lockdowns are working.

Cuomo asked Fauci about the quickly increasing numbers of cases in Louisiana, which has exploded in the number of cases over the past several days.

"All of a sudden they went from, like, 100 cases last week to now they're, like, ten times that plus," Cuomo said of New Orleans. "What's going on down there?"

Trump campaign freaks and threatens legal action against ad that used the president’s own words on coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is freaking out after the group Priorities USA used the president's own words against him on his response to the coronavirus.

The president was slow to act on the crisis, thinking that barring anyone from China from coming into the United States somehow saved the county. The virus didn't observe borders, however. People beyond China contracted the virus and those came in contact with Americans or flew to the United States where the virus continued to spread.

Still, Trump refused to act, saying that it was nothing more than a flu. Even during a briefing yesterday, Wednesday, March 24, Trump, again, compared it to the flu and to car accidents.

National Security Council gave Trump a 69-page pandemic plan three years ago — he ignored it

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported the details of a 69-page pandemic response playbook given to President Donald Trump's team by the National Security Council, outlining key steps the federal government should take to coordinate a response and contain the crisis — and revealed how the White House was catastrophically late to implement the plan's major suggestions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Trump administration, state officials and even individual hospital workers are now racing against each other to get the necessary masks, gloves and other safety equipment to fight coronavirus — a scramble that hospitals and doctors say has come too late and left them at risk," wrote Dan Diamond and Nahal Toolsi. "But according to a previously unrevealed White House playbook, the government should’ve begun a federal-wide effort to procure that personal protective equipment at least two months ago."

