Trump will deny he ever set Easter as a timeline: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell

President Donald Trump proclaimed this week that he wants to have everything reopened by Easter Sunday, which is April 12. It’s mere weeks away as many states are still on the upswing of coronavirus cases.

But MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell thinks that Trump will pretend he never said it when it becomes clear that the date is impossible.

“The United States has 65,063 cases of coronavirus and 906 reported deaths of coronavirus,” O’Donnell said Wednesday evening. “By the time we get to easter 18 days from now, Donald Trump will deny saying what he said yesterday about Easter. Here is what Donald Trump said yesterday, that he already wants you to forget.”

“So I think Easter Sunday, you’ll have packed churches all over our country,” Trump proclaimed during his press briefing.

Already Trump’s campaign is freaking out about an ad that plays all of Trump’s claims about the virus. In the early days of the virus, Trump said he solved the problem by shutting down flights from China. He then claimed that it was nothing more than just the flu. Then he decided that there were just 15 cases and it would be down to zero in no time. There were a slew of other comments before he finally started taking it seriously. His campaign sent a cease and desist letter about the ad.

Watch O’Donnell below: