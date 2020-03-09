Quantcast
#Trumpdemic trends nationwide as people vent at president’s coronavirus response

42 mins ago

On Monday, even as President Donald Trump took to the White House briefing room to update the nation on the spread of coronavirus, frustrated people took to social media to mock the president’s response.

Before long, the hashtag #Trumpdemic jumped in lists of trending topics.

‘Substantial’ coronavirus economic stimulus needed — including direct payments to workers: IMF

10 mins ago

March 9, 2020

The International Monetary Fund called on governments worldwide Monday to join forces and roll out aggressive financial supports for the coronavirus-infected global economy, including direct payments to workers and businesses.

But while several countries have taken steps to cushion the blow to their economies and boost confidence, including the United States, there has been little visible coordination among policymakers like there was at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The rising concern about the global economy has been reflected in the continued collapse of global stock markets, with trillions in value wiped out in recent weeks, a rout that continued Monday. Oil prices have also collapsed.

Judges blast Trump administration for ordering coronavirus info posters taken down from courts

20 mins ago

March 9, 2020

On Monday, the National Association of Immigration Judges condemned the Trump administration's Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), following their order to remove CDC posters at immigration courts that displayed, in English and Spanish, warnings about the coronavirus and tips on how to prevent the spread of the disease.

EOIR has ordered immigration court staff to remove CDC posters designed to slow spread of coronavirus.

No, this is not a parody account.

— Immigration Judges (NAIJ) (@Imm_Judges_NAIJ) March 9, 2020

‘He is a monster’: George Papadopoulos’s wife divorcing him ‘after months of abuses’

36 mins ago

March 9, 2020

Former Donald Trump advisor George Papadopoulos's wife is leaving him, she announced on Twitter on Monday.

Simona Mangiante married Papadopoulos in 2018, after he had pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Mangiante cited "months of abuses" and disrespect on his podcast.

Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast. I am tired of him and playing his wife . He is a monster t

