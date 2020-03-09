#Trumpdemic trends nationwide as people vent at president’s coronavirus response
On Monday, even as President Donald Trump took to the White House briefing room to update the nation on the spread of coronavirus, frustrated people took to social media to mock the president’s response.
Before long, the hashtag #Trumpdemic jumped in lists of trending topics.
There were 11 cases of Ebola with 2 deaths in the United States and you attacked Obama over his handling of it 103 times on Twitter.#Trumpdemic pic.twitter.com/ctkKv0IjXj
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 9, 2020
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was placed in an isolated room on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus until Trump brought him to the front of the plane. #Trumpdemic
https://t.co/4xpz9a0HvV via @politicususa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 9, 2020
Stocks crashing
People dying
Trump golfing#Trumpdemic
— 🇴🇭 🇼🇪🇱🇱… (@JimBoKenFTW) March 9, 2020
My 87 year old mother, a fox news watcher and lifelong republican, decided to cancel her flight and is trying to make home-brew hand sanitizer. She's finally seeing through the bullshit. I couldn't be prouder of her. #trumpdemic
— Coco Mc (@CocoMc99) March 9, 2020
March 9: "This blindsided the world."
Fact check: Back in 2018, Trump fired the entire pandemic response chain of command, effectively sabotaging the government’s ability to respond to a crisis like #COVID2019 before it even began. #TrumpVirus #Trumpdemic https://t.co/myh28VUG5V
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) March 9, 2020
Time for the GOP
2 throw in the towel
We’ve come 2 the point#25thAmendmentNow
Worsening daily
His diapers are leaking
Lying about a virus
While stock markets are freaking
Pence can take over
Trump no longer can lead
A pandemic is breaking
& he only knows greed#Trumpdemic pic.twitter.com/UXNqRl1ZbB
— A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) March 9, 2020
Question: Are Trump Admin. officials from @VP to CDC Director to the Surgeon General instructed at all press events to praise and fawn over Trump, or do they do it voluntarily? Either way, it's reaching North Korea dear leader cult-level shit. #Trumpdemic
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) March 9, 2020
They tried, but FAILED, to hide the truth — #Trumpdemic is here!!
God help us all!!! https://t.co/NyquHyjlH7
— Michael G. Mooney (@mmooneytake5) March 9, 2020
I’m enraged. My elderly in-laws, very informed health consumers with serious health conditions, booked a flight to a family funeral in the last few days. People are making life & death calls, counting on our government to give them good advice. #Trumpdemic https://t.co/kZbncmqbHk
— Sara Zimmerman (@Saraziesque) March 9, 2020