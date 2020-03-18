Quantcast
Trump’s ban on fetal tissue research is hindering treatment for coronavirus: Senior scientist

Thanks to the Trump administration’s restrictions on fetal tissue research, a senior scientist at a government biomedical research laboratory says his ability to conduct research for a potential coronavirus treatment has been hindered.

According to the Washington Post, immunologist Kim Hasenkrug has been fighting for an exemption to the ban on using tissues from abortions for medical research — research that numerous experts speaking on condition of anonymity say could yield positive results.

“Kim Hasenkrug is one of the world experts in immune responses to persistent viral infection, including HIV and a whole bunch of other viruses,” said Irving Weissman, a leading stem cell researcher at Stanford University. “It isn’t clear if this added layer of urgent investigations will find more effective” treatments for coronavirus, “but it’s stupid not to try.”

As of now, no therapies or vaccines for the virus exist.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Kansas Republicans try to limit governor’s emergency power after she closed schools for coronavirus

March 18, 2020

Kansas Republican leaders are lashing out at Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) for deciding to keep children out of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, John Hanna at the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

While Florida's Republican governor has urged schools to do the same in his state, he actually took it a step further, saying that the entire state would likely remain out of school for the rest of the semester.

‘Abject failure’: George Conway gives ‘narcissist’ Trump a brutal reality check on his coronavirus response

March 18, 2020

There's an emerging narrative in the media that suggests President Trump is finally taking the coronavirus "seriously" and that his tone has changed in recent press conferences. But according to George Conway this Wednesday, people shouldn't be fooled.

In his latest column for The Washington Post, Conway argues that Trump's shift in tone can’t conceal the fact that he has "shown himself to be wholly inept at dealing with the pandemic."

Plunging stock market wipes out Trump’s favorite measure of economic success

March 18, 2020

President Donald Trump's stock market has been his main measure of economic success, but it was completely depleted by the close of the markets on Wednesday.

It wasn't long ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for the fall of the market.

"The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1189919331259424770

Cartoon Trump explained it during the Showtime episode Sunday, saying that the markets are supposed to jump up and down, it's how they show they're excited. Lately, Americans have been lacking the jump up.

