Trump’s CDC has only tested 77 people for coronavirus this week

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested only 77 people for coronavirus this week, a startlingly low number that indicates the rate of testing for Americans is actually decreasing even as the virus spreads.

Yahoo News reports that Dr. Stephen Redd, head of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness, revealed this week that the CDC has tested a total of 1,784 people for the disease. This number represented an increase from Sunday, when the CDC said that it had tested 1,707 people.

What’s more, the report states that there is only one private testing facility up and running at the moment, even though “the administration has repeatedly said that private enterprise would play a critical role in making sure that all Americans who need a coronavirus test receive one.”

Mark Birenbaum of the National Independent Laboratory Association tells Yahoo News that there won’t be another private testing facility open until next week at the earliest, and that there are between seven to ten other private labs that are still being set up.


Scientist explains how Trump 'obliterated' Obama's pandemic response infrastructure out of spite

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The coronavirus disease that was first diagnosed in China's Hubei province has now spread to at least 47 countries and every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. President Trump sought to play down the threat from coronavirus and announced Vice President Mike Pence would be his point person to coordinate government efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. As Trump spoke, a new milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak was reported, in a possible example of community spread: A person was diagnosed with the virus in Northern California who had not traveled to any of the affected regions of the world, nor had known contact with anyone else who did.

Trump's GOP allies 'appalled' at lack of testing as president continues to brag about his coronavirus response: CNN

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Discussing President Trump's recent comments regarding the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that Trump's assertion that testing for the virus is going "smoothly" doesn't line up with the observations of a "bipartisan group of lawmakers" who were briefed by Trump's top health officials.

According to Collins, the lawmakers walked out of the briefing "deeply unsatisfied."

"I'm not just talking about Democrats," Collins said. "It was allies of the President -- Republicans who were also saying the President needs to stop saying 'everyone who wants to get a test can get a test,' because they say right now that is not the case."

