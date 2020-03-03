Trump’s ‘chaotic’ 2016 campaign was ‘run like a 6th-grade student council’: former advisor

The competence of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was called into question by a former campaign advisor.

The revelations came in newly released documents from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

BuzzFeed News reported, “J.D. Gordon, a Trump campaign adviser during the 2016 election, unloaded on Trump and the campaign, telling Mueller’s team that he was ‘glad the interviewing Agents were speaking with him as he believed there were a lot of shenanigans happening at the highest levels.’”

BuzzFeed obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

“Gordon described the Trump campaign as being disorganized and chaotic at times and stated it was important for the Agents to understand that concept when conducting this investigation,” and FBI interview summary read.

“Gordon said he hoped the Russian investigation was very thorough,” the FBI summarized. “Gordon thinks Trump must be guilty of something. He is constantly ripping people off. Trump lies all the time and surrounds himself with people who don’t tell the truth.”

Gordon served as a Pentagon spokesperson during the George W. Bush administration.

“Gordon was offered a position with the Presidential Transition Team but said he wouldn’t show up until he got a check and he never received payment,” the document says. “The campaign was shady and dishonest.”

“Gordon described the foreign policy team as being run like a 6th-grade student council with no real authority or power,” the FBI document notes.