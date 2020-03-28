Trump’s chilling re-election calculus is to focus on economy instead of lives says former administration official: Report
Two top Washington Post journalists are out with a stunning story Saturday morning, an inside look at President Donald Trump’s “risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis.”
Robert Costa and Philip Rucker took a deep dive into this week’s developments, writing that “in private discussions, the president has been driven much more by economic concerns, according to people involved in internal debates or briefed on them. Trump has long viewed the stock market as a barometer for his own reelection hopes, and he has been distraught at the meltdown in recent weeks. He has been inundated with calls from business leaders, wealthy supporters and conservative allies urging him to get Americans back to work and stave off further calamity, even if doing so carries health risks.”
Then, this chilling insight from a former Trump official:
“There’s a fatalism that no matter what he does, he’s going to get blamed by half of the country,” said a former senior administration official with knowledge of Trump’s thinking. “If there is something he has some measure of control over, which is the economy, why not potentially try to take action? Yes, there will be a death toll, and he’ll get blamed one way or another, but in all likelihood, whether he gets reelected or not will depend on where the economy is and where people’s perceptions of the economy are six months from now. That’s where he is primarily focused.”
Read the entire story here.
2020 Election
Swing state voters unhappy with Trump’s plan to relax COVID-19 health safety rules by Easter: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that he would like the country to return to normal by Easter, with coronavirus-necessitated social distancing measures and lockdowns phased out by that point.
But according to Axios, a recent focus group in Minnesota revealed that swing voters aren't thrilled with this idea, and do not share the president's sense of urgency to end public health measures for the sake of the economy.
The group of voters, gathered from the town of Edina, "included seven voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and one who switched from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016."
2020 Election
Trump allies terrified that his plan to relax pandemic rules will blow up in his face
According to interviews with individuals who are close to Donald Trump, they are worried that his rush to relax the health safety standards suggested by the Centers for Disease Control to hamper the spread of the coronavirus could blow up in his face and destroy his re-election bid if the pandemic grows worse afterward.
According to Politico, the president is hellbent on getting people back to work at a time with health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci who has become the most trusted member of the White House coronavirus task force -- have said there should be no rush since it appears the spread is unabated at the moment.
2020 Election
Read the letter Trump’s campaign sent to TV stations threatening the FCC could pull their licenses over anti-Trump ad
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.
So President Trump's official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.