Trump’s coronavirus briefing pushed back as he continues to attack the media on Twitter

President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to the public at 5:00 p.m. EST, but it was pushed back to 6 p.m. While the media waiting the extra hour for the briefing to begin, Trump took to Twitter to attack the media.

“I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE!” Trump ranted on Twitter.

The tweet came after another accusation that the media wants for the country to remain on lockdown so that Trump isn’t reelected.

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

It is not necessarily believed that the briefing was pushed back so that Trump could tweet. Trump is frequently late to rallies and public events as well as briefings.