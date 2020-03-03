Trump’s germaphobe tweet met with gifs of Mike Pence wiping his nose before shaking hands

President Donald Trump went off on Mayor Mike Bloomberg for licking his fingers after eating a piece of pizza crust in what appeared to be a Virginia campaign field office. Trump is known for being a germaphobe, and while Bloomberg didn’t lick his fingers and then touch the food, the act of merely licking his fingers was too much for Trump to take.

It prompted at least one person to note the most recent public press conference where Vice President Mike Pence wiped his nose before shaking the hand of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Meantime Pence is picking his nose, and then shaking everyone’s hands. pic.twitter.com/p6E9vw4LzH — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) March 4, 2020

There is pathetic, then there's this tweet. Remember when #CoronavirusCzarPence wiped his nose, then shook people's hand? YOU might want to get checked at Walter Reed.https://t.co/AO6J8XdwIV pic.twitter.com/EzdD2F1vAX — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 4, 2020

Better than Mike “Coronavirus Czar” Pence blowing a loogie into his hand then shaking hands with the entire coronavirus rapid response team… — William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) March 4, 2020

Says the guy who bare backed a stripper and a playmate — Kelly Turner (@kelly_resist) March 4, 2020

Others pointed out that Trump claims to be so “clean,” but when he had sex with an adult film star, he did so without a condom.

Of course unprotected sex with a porn star is ok. — Never Trump (@Ajblivits) March 4, 2020

Should he raw dog porn stars instead ? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 4, 2020

You can see the rest of the mockery below:

Says the guy who eats finger licking good Kentucky fried chicken. — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ❄️ (@RaeMargaret61) March 4, 2020

And don't forget The Trump administration isn't prepared to give anyone tests because they are helpless. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) March 4, 2020

Don't you have an ACTUAL JOB to do???!! pic.twitter.com/aSSAAqh8c7 — Leigh🇺🇸ANYONE But 🍊💩🤡#ImpeachedTraitorTot (@BoehretLeigh) March 4, 2020

"Mini Mike, why did you only eat One Slice of Pizza and not Five Whole Pizza's like I do?! Light-Weight Chocker! SAD!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) March 4, 2020

Is this the most important thing you can think of to do with your time? — shval (@shval6) March 4, 2020

Kids, listen to the man who had unprotected sex with a porn star while his wife was at home with their newborn on this one. https://t.co/0qd884IqDy — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 4, 2020

Says the Syphilitic Sock Monkey who poked a plethora of porn stars unprotected. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) March 4, 2020

I’m sure you’ve done that a million times. — Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) March 4, 2020

Is your mind completely destroyed? People are burying their loved ones and you're trying to mix in politics with public health matters, and combining it all with offensive nicknames we'd expect from a 7 year old. Your thoughts are unsanitary. Gaaaad!!!! — Eric Applebaum (@applebaum_eric) March 4, 2020

lmao he pinned this tweet. Just how insecure you have to be 😂 — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) March 4, 2020