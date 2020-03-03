Quantcast
Trump’s germaphobe tweet met with gifs of Mike Pence wiping his nose before shaking hands

Published

44 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump went off on Mayor Mike Bloomberg for licking his fingers after eating a piece of pizza crust in what appeared to be a Virginia campaign field office. Trump is known for being a germaphobe, and while Bloomberg didn’t lick his fingers and then touch the food, the act of merely licking his fingers was too much for Trump to take.

It prompted at least one person to note the most recent public press conference where Vice President Mike Pence wiped his nose before shaking the hand of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Others pointed out that Trump claims to be so “clean,” but when he had sex with an adult film star, he did so without a condom.

You can see the rest of the mockery below:

