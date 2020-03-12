Quantcast
Trump’s GOP allies ‘appalled’ at lack of testing as president continues to brag about his coronavirus response: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

Discussing President Trump’s recent comments regarding the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said that Trump’s assertion that testing for the virus is going “smoothly” doesn’t line up with the observations of a “bipartisan group of lawmakers” who were briefed by Trump’s top health officials.

According to Collins, the lawmakers walked out of the briefing “deeply unsatisfied.”

“I’m not just talking about Democrats,” Collins said. “It was allies of the President — Republicans who were also saying the President needs to stop saying ‘everyone who wants to get a test can get a test,’ because they say right now that is not the case.”

Collins went on to say that some Republicans were “appalled” by the level of testing currently happening in the U.S. “compared to what’s happening in South Korea on a daily basis.”

“They say we are just not where we need to be despite the President pushing forward this optimistic message about testing,” Collins said.

Watch the segment below:

Coronavirus funding held up by GOP because of ‘abortion’ — and people are furious: ‘Saving fetuses over actual lives’

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Republicans are holding up progress on legislation for coronavirus because of abortion.

Bloomberg News reporter Erik Wasson reported that the GOP wants language about the Hyde Amendment.

"A key sticking point in the talks appears to be GOP demands to include Hyde amendment language in the bill to prevent federal funds from being used for abortion," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/elwasson/status/1238133144173281280

It prompted outrage from people demanding answers for why Republicans care more about the unborn than they do about the living. See the comments below:

How Trump is grifting the pandemic to give the rich another big tax cut

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Using the coronavirus as his excuse, Donald Trump is working to give the highest-paid American workers a valuable tax break, while tossing crumbs to the middle class and the working poor.

On the night when Congress was told that between 70 million and 150 million of the 330 million of us are likely to become infected Trump's mind turned to tax cuts.

Testimony by Dr. Brian Monahan, the official Congressional and Supreme Court physician, implies that coronavirus will kill a huge number of people.

We can expect 3.4 million deaths in the next year and perhaps as many as 8 million.

Presidential debate in Phoenix canceled and moved to Washington to avoid coronavirus threat

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The presidential debate that was slated to be hosted in Phoenix, Arizona has been canceled and is now being moved to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution to avoid the coronavirus.

AZ Central reported Thursday that Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who worked hard to get a debate in Phoenix, said that Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez revealed in a call that they had to change plans.

