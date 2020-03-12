Quantcast
Trump’s misnaming of the coronavirus continues long tradition of using xenophobia to confront infectious diseases: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

While speaking during his Oval Office address regarding the U.S. response to the coronavirus this Wednesday, President Trump said the outbreak was being caused by a “foreign virus” — a term that was likely inspired by his isolationist chief speechwriter and immigration hawk, Stephen Miller, according to The Atlantic’s Ben Zimmer.

Zimmer wasn’t the only to catch the isolationist tone of Trump’s remarks. CNN’s Jim Acosta said Trump’s words are likely to “come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia to use that kind of term in this speech.”

“When it comes to the popular naming of infectious diseases, xenophobia has long played a prominent role,” Zimmer writes. “Susan Sontag, in her 1988 work, AIDS and Its Metaphors (a follow-up to her extended essay from a decade earlier, Illness as Metaphor), observed that ‘there is a link between imagining disease and imagining foreignness. It lies perhaps in the very concept of wrong, which is archaically identical with the non-us, the alien.'”

A similar patter emerged during the influenza pandemics during the early 20th century. In modern times, health officials try to be more neutral when naming diseases by avoiding geographical references — a practice that the World Health Organization embraced with their set of best practices for naming infectious diseases that they released in 2015.

“But when Trump, with the help of Miller, calls it a ‘foreign virus,’ the calculus is much simpler: ‘foreign’ = ‘bad,'” Zimmer writes.

Read his full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


Breaking Banner

Trump’s unending stupidity sparks chaos as his administration struggles to respond to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Back in 1992, while running for re-election, President George H.W. Bush was speaking at a New Hampshire town hall and accidentally read aloud some stage directions handed to him by his staff: “Message: I care.”

But Donald Trump, your message is that you don’t care, do you? All cognizant Americans, even many Republicans, know this to be true, even if they pretend they don’t. Stop lying about the illness that is striking down thousands around the world. Stop obsessing with how thousands of sick people are affecting your blessed stock market and reelection chances and do something that will help make them well and keep this contagion from spreading further. Travel bans and economic stimulus won’t do it; increased access to testing and medical help might.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘authoritarian blindness’ prevents him from understanding coronavirus emergency: conservative columnist

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump authoritarian tendencies blinds him to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authoritarian governments paradoxically tend to be unaware of what's happening despite their all-encompassing surveillance, because people are afraid the truth -- and that same blindness is hampering the Trump administration's response to the outbreak, according to The Bulwark's Robert Tracinski.

"This phenomenon was a factor in the Chinese government’s initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak," Tracinski writes. "Because an authoritarian system is designed to suppress information, rather than absorb it, the doctors on the front lines who initially warned about the disease were ignored and sometimes punished."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Major League Baseball to shut down for now over coronavirus: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Major League Baseball will suspend spring training and likely delay the start of the 2020 season du to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners spoke Thursday by conference call and are expected to announce the suspension of all operations and most likely postpone the start of the regular season, reported ESPN.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.

Continue Reading
 
 
