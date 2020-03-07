Trump’s new chief of staff brutally burned to the ground by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi
On Saturday, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi examined President Donald Trump’s decision to replace White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — blasting Meadows’ unfitness for office, but also blasting Trump for attempting to use the appointment as a distraction.
“The chief of staff used to be a powerful job, perhaps the most powerful job in America after that of the president,” said Velshi. “But Trump has undermined the position through his penchant for weak power structures that revolve around him. The West Wing has largely been purged of anyone who disagrees with the president. The replacement of the third chief of staff is juicy as far as palace intrigue goes — it fulfills our need for drama — but it is not important. Who the chief of staff doesn’t matter anymore. The position no longer wields power.”
“Sure, Mark Meadows is uniquely qualified — or unqualified if you will,” continued Velshi. “He’s a bombastic congressman who made his name as the chair of the Freedom Caucus, who once said that he’d like to send Barack Obama back ‘home to Kenya.’ This should probably bother you some. It demeans the work of those who have come before him and will come after him. But ultimately, it’s a distraction, taking away from the real story.”
“Trump is changing our judicial system, decimating the State Department, making foreign policy deals just to see them fail in short order, stymieing efforts to combat climate change, and putting in place medieval immigration policies,” said Velshi. “Those things should hold our attention, and have us outraged. So when he says ‘look there,’ don’t. Keep focused on the things that matter. Naming Meadows is a minor league attempt at distraction. If Trump was serious about a chief of staff, Meadows probably wouldn’t make the long list, let alone the short list.”
Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
"We're stuck in a world where we're googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in," said anchor Ali Velshi.
"I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians," said Shulkin. "So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don't think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear."
MSNBC’S Stephanie Ruhle rains hell on Trump for caring more about the Dow than coronavirus victims
Appearing with her former co-host Ali Velshi on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Stephanie Ruhle passionately criticized Donald Trump for being more concerned with how the stock market is doing in relationship to the growing coronavirus epidemic than he is with Americans growing sick from it.
"We've talked for the last three years about how many millions of Americans don't have $400 in case of an emergency and this is that emergency," Ruhle began. "The president has been talking about the Dow more than the Dow 30 CEO's have. Just yesterday, Elon Musk was tweeting panic is dumb. I don't disagree but where you stave that off is at the top."