Trump’s new chief of staff under 14-day self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus at CPAC

On Monday, multiple sources reported that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who is slated to take over from Mick Mulvaney as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, has placed himself under a voluntary two-week quarantine after interacting with a coronavirus-infected attendee at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

Meadows was already not scheduled to begin his duties this week, according to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

President Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, Congresman Mark Meadows, is doing a self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 at CPAC. He’ll be out until Wednesday per his office. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 10, 2020

Meadows was not scheduled to start as chief of staff this week, an official says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 10, 2020

Meadows is the latest of several lawmakers to submit to a voluntary quarantine, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Doug Collins (R-GA). Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) was also exposed, but has declined to place himself under quarantine.