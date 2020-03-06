Quantcast
Connect with us

Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate

Published

38 mins ago

on

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.

The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:

The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.

“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.

The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party's attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.

Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican's 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Absolutely sickening and scary’: Man unfurls Nazi flag at Bernie Sanders rally — heightening security concerns

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

An Arizona campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is vying to become the first Jewish president in U.S. history, briefly took a disturbing turn Thursday after a man in the crowd unfurled a swastika-emblazoned flag as the senator whose family members were murdered in the Nazi Holocaust took the stage and began addressing his supporters.

"Absolutely sickening—and scary—to see someone proudly brandishing a Nazi flag at a Bernie rally tonight."—IfNotNow

The cheers for Sanders quickly turned to boos as the senator's supporters noticed the man with the Nazi flag, which was quickly pulled down by someone in the crowd. The man was soon restrained by security and escorted from the venue.

Continue Reading
 
 