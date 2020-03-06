Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:
If all available delegates have been allocated by this point, this new @DNC debate qualification rule implies threshold of 373 delegates…
Tulsi Gabbard is at 2 in our current count (American Samoa) https://t.co/VM9w85ZLn3
— Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 6, 2020
The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.
“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
2020 Election
Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative
Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party's attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.
Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican's 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.
2020 Election
‘Absolutely sickening and scary’: Man unfurls Nazi flag at Bernie Sanders rally — heightening security concerns
An Arizona campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is vying to become the first Jewish president in U.S. history, briefly took a disturbing turn Thursday after a man in the crowd unfurled a swastika-emblazoned flag as the senator whose family members were murdered in the Nazi Holocaust took the stage and began addressing his supporters.
"Absolutely sickening—and scary—to see someone proudly brandishing a Nazi flag at a Bernie rally tonight."—IfNotNow
The cheers for Sanders quickly turned to boos as the senator's supporters noticed the man with the Nazi flag, which was quickly pulled down by someone in the crowd. The man was soon restrained by security and escorted from the venue.