Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.

The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:

If all available delegates have been allocated by this point, this new @DNC debate qualification rule implies threshold of 373 delegates… Tulsi Gabbard is at 2 in our current count (American Samoa) https://t.co/VM9w85ZLn3 — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 6, 2020

The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.

“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.