Tulsi Gabbard quits campaign – says voters have chosen Biden
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign, and says “it’s clear” former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen by the voters.
Gabbard suggested the coronavirus pandemic led to her decision to suspend her campaign, and says she can serve the U.S. best by being a member of Congress and in the military if the Hawaii governor calls up the National Guard.
Trump had a game plan to destroy Joe Biden in the general election — but coronavirus has ruined it: analysis
On Thursday, Politico's Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump's campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.
"President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary," they wrote. "Then the novel coronavirus arrived."
"With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president," they continued. "The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. "The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election."
The coronavirus could devastate the American political landscape
This is the age of the septuagenarian in US politics. The president is 73. His likely opponent in November’s election is 77. Even if Joe Biden is not the Democratic nominee, the other option is 78-year-old Bernie Sanders.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 79. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is 78. Some of us are missing the “millennium”-style campaigning of the relatively youthful Elizabeth Warren, who is a mere 70, but no longer in the presidential race.
These are the leading voices and policymakers in America as coronavirus sweeps across the world. Where they get the energy to do what they do in politics is a constant source of amazement. However, coronavirus is likely to slow them all down in various ways.