Tulsi Gabbard quits campaign – says voters have chosen Biden

On Thursday, Politico's Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump's campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.

"President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary," they wrote. "Then the novel coronavirus arrived."

"With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president," they continued. "The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. "The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election."