Turmoil across the US as officials struggle with the ‘logistical nightmare’ of coronavirus testing

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to claim new victims across the country, testing efforts by state and local governments have been quickly overwhelmed thanks to equipment shortages and behind-schedule timelines. After a chaotic rollout of testing sites, some states and counties are taking a step back and only testing the most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal reports.

When the coronavirus first hit, tests were initially sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which botched the rollout. Hoping to speed up the process, the federal government allowed states and private companies to conduct the tests themselves. But a litany of problems slowed that process as well, making the volume of people trying to get tested “a logistical nightmare.”

One story cited by the Wall Street Journal was that of Rachael Willingham, who went to the doctor on Friday because she wasn’t feeling well. She was ordered to take a coronavirus test and was sent her to a mobile clinic set up by the Colorado health department. When she arrived at the facility, police officers were blocking the entrance. When she returned later, she was told that testing was done for the day.

“Ms. Willingham called a number for the state health department and was told to come back Saturday at noon. She did, only to find testing had been moved to the Denver Coliseum. When she got to the stadium, she waited in a line of hundreds of cars for almost two hours, only to be turned away again with no explanation.”

