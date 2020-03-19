Quantcast
Connect with us

Twitter burns down ‘sycophant’ OANN reporter after she asks Trump if ‘Chinese food’ is racist

Published

1 min ago

on

OANN correspondent Chanel Rion asked President Donald Trump on Thursday if the term “Chinese food” is racist.

The question came up at a White House press briefing, where Rion seemed to be equating the “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus,” which has been criticized as a racist term to refer to COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Rion had tweeted that she was not offended by White House officials who call the virus “Chinese.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Asian. Facts don’t offend,” she wrote.

But viewers were shocked by the question.

Watch the video and some of the responses from Twitter below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump explodes at reporters during virus briefing: ‘The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media’

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that news media is more dangerous to his administration than the coronavirus.

At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, the president sparred with reporters who wanted to know why the federal government seemed to be caught off guard by COVID-19.

"It could have been stopped pretty easily if everybody had known," Trump complained.

"You said you did know," NBC's Kristen Welker shot back.

"It could have been stopped in its tracks," Trump argued. "Unfortunately, [China] didn't decide to make it public."

"You did say a few days ago that you did have a sense that this was a pandemic," Welker pressed. "So why was the United States not prepared with more tests?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.

"I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place."

"China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it," he said.

Watch the video below from CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Don’t put the checkbook away’: CNN’s business editor calls for more COVID-19 relief

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

CNN's Richard Quest said the $1 trillion coronavirus aid package was a good start, but more help would be needed.

The network's business editor at large said the ripple effects from the national shutdown were still impossible to grasp, especially since there was not yet any indication how long it would be necessary until the COVID-19 outbreak was halted.

"Think about your everyday life," Quest said. "Every restaurant and bar and club in New York, every gym in many parts of the country is closed. That is having ripple effects of which we are only just starting to see. One person loses their income, they can't pay their rent, so on and so on."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image