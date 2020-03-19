Twitter burns down ‘sycophant’ OANN reporter after she asks Trump if ‘Chinese food’ is racist
OANN correspondent Chanel Rion asked President Donald Trump on Thursday if the term “Chinese food” is racist.
The question came up at a White House press briefing, where Rion seemed to be equating the “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus,” which has been criticized as a racist term to refer to COVID-19.
Earlier in the week, Rion had tweeted that she was not offended by White House officials who call the virus “Chinese.”
“I’m Asian. Facts don’t offend,” she wrote.
Unbelievable SPIN.
Media attacking @KellyannePolls on Pres. Trump's use of "ChinaVirus" – insisting offense; omitting the fact China's propaganda machine is currently BLAMING the US for THEIR virus.
Prepare for 11:30am fireworks watch @OANN
P.S. I'm Asian. Facts don't offend.
— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 18, 2020
But viewers were shocked by the question.
Watch the video and some of the responses from Twitter below.
Odd reality from today’s WH presser: propagandist working for media that supports a racist because they were afraid of a ‘taco truck on every corner’ asks racist if the term ‘Chinese food’ is racist.
Reality 2020.
— Mike Prater (@emsprater1) March 19, 2020
when you have a predominantly white media empire that purposely ignores and avoids discussing any of the complexities about race, dumb questions like is chinese food racist, pops up
— Mondo (@RayTheGrouch) March 19, 2020
the OAN chinese food question is every bit as stupid PBS's yamiche alcindor taking yesterday's briefing down the "kung flu" rabbit hole. funny part is that only one of these questions has journos all upset and calling for a group to have its credentials stripped.
— ' (@BecketAdams) March 19, 2020
No longer PC to say Chinese food, please say Corona food instead.
— Rogin Kim (@roginkim) March 19, 2020
Hey @OANN – FUCK YOUR DANGEROUS PROPAGANDA. WE SEE YOU. #COVID19 #25thAmendment #coronavirus #TrumpPandemic #TrumpVirus
— Modern Xicano (@ModernXicano) March 19, 2020
Just watched trump press conference. A young woman asked if he thought the term Chinese food was racist. He said no, she said liberals are calling trump racist bc he called the virus Chinese, etc Trump ranted about fake news & what a good job he’s doing. A plant? Who is she?
— Think Twyce (@ThinkTwyce) March 19, 2020
Thank you OANN. Next question is from Baba Booey from The Howard Stern show. Baba?
— EBP (@EvanPallotta) March 19, 2020
Go fuck yourself @OANN – no seriously, in the middle of a #pandemic you send some idiot reporter to ask a conspiracy-based question that allows trump say the media is siding with China…we need real info, not bullshit. #OANN
— Dr. Lexus ♂️ (@DrLexus_StGods) March 19, 2020
To the people comparing Chinese Food and Chinese Virus…
Let's do this.
I'm going to guess most of you believe in God.
If you do, this is very simple:
– People make food
– God makes viruses
If you want to blame something blame God. You do it for all sorts of other things
— chris mandra (@kataStatik) March 19, 2020
I’ve never self-isolated in fear of consuming Chinese food. Make your jokes, but that OAN reporter is just dangerous.
— John Bordeaux (@jbordeaux) March 19, 2020
According to the press in this conference right now, the term "chinese food" is racist. My god
— Andrew Contrucci (@AndrewContrucci) March 19, 2020
OMG who let this @OANN lady in with her "left wing media" rant and her "State propaganda" Alex Jones Deep State lunacy.
And she opened the door for Trump to give a ten minute rant about #FakeNews.
— Victoria Brownworth ☣ #FlattenTheCurve #StayInNow (@VABVOX) March 19, 2020
Re: POTUS press conference
Comparing phrases “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus” is the definition of false equivalency.
— Jordan Pollard (@JojoPollard) March 19, 2020
Unlike coronavirus, Chinese food (from your local restaurant) typicaly aren’t recipes or items started in China.
— Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) March 19, 2020
Fox News: We’re gonna be the most propaganda-y for the President.
OANN: Hold my hood.
— Michael Kent (@michaelkent) March 19, 2020
Proactively blocking @ChanelRion for being an disturbing sycophant. #OANN
— ° (@grantmichaels) March 19, 2020
Breaking Banner
Trump explodes at reporters during virus briefing: ‘The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media’
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that news media is more dangerous to his administration than the coronavirus.
At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, the president sparred with reporters who wanted to know why the federal government seemed to be caught off guard by COVID-19.
"It could have been stopped pretty easily if everybody had known," Trump complained.
"You said you did know," NBC's Kristen Welker shot back.
"It could have been stopped in its tracks," Trump argued. "Unfortunately, [China] didn't decide to make it public."
"You did say a few days ago that you did have a sense that this was a pandemic," Welker pressed. "So why was the United States not prepared with more tests?"
Breaking Banner
Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’
President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.
"I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place."
"China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it," he said.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Breaking Banner
‘Don’t put the checkbook away’: CNN’s business editor calls for more COVID-19 relief
CNN's Richard Quest said the $1 trillion coronavirus aid package was a good start, but more help would be needed.
The network's business editor at large said the ripple effects from the national shutdown were still impossible to grasp, especially since there was not yet any indication how long it would be necessary until the COVID-19 outbreak was halted.
"Think about your everyday life," Quest said. "Every restaurant and bar and club in New York, every gym in many parts of the country is closed. That is having ripple effects of which we are only just starting to see. One person loses their income, they can't pay their rent, so on and so on."