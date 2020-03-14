Two Democratic Party lawmakers from Brooklyn have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Two Brooklyn Democrats in the New York legislature have tested positive COVID-19 coronavirus, the Speaker of the State Assembly announced on Saturday evening.

“It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Speaker Carl Heastie posted on Twitter.

“I have been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation,” he pledged.

“I have spoken with the Governor and the Senate and we are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. Additionally, all legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone,” Heastie added.

