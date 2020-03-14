Quantcast
Two Democratic Party lawmakers from Brooklyn have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

Two Brooklyn Democrats in the New York legislature have tested positive COVID-19 coronavirus, the Speaker of the State Assembly announced on Saturday evening.

“It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Speaker Carl Heastie posted on Twitter.

“I have been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation,” he pledged.

“I have spoken with the Governor and the Senate and we are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. Additionally, all legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone,” Heastie added.

Chef José Andrés blasts Republican John Cornyn as a ‘disgrace to the great state of Texas’ over coronavirus

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) spent his Saturday afternoon minimizing the threat of coronavirus.

The conservative lawmaker posted a picture of a bottle of Corona beer, poured into a small glass, complete with a lime.

"Be smart; don't panic," Cornyn urged. "We will get through this."

Humanitarian and chef José Andrés blasted Cornyn's message.

"Senator John Cornyn you are disgrace to the great state of Texas....people are dying, people are scare, they don’t need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy, and reassuring them that they will be tested, that wil not be evicted from their homes," he posted on Twitter.

Emergency coronavirus measures could delay Benjamin Netanyahu’s bribery trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could see a delayed start his corruption trial due to emergency actions taken by his government.

"Justice Minister Amir Ohana has announced that emergency measures will be taken affecting the workings of Israel's courts, in order to counter the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions could lead to a postponement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, currently slated to begin Tuesday," Haaretz report Saturday.

