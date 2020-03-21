‘Two minutes maximum’: Countries race to expand drive-through virus testing
From Israel to South Africa, countries around the world are rushing to set up drive-through hubs to test people for the coronavirus, copying a model that has proven effective in South Korea.
Health officials in South Korea were the first to open drive-through test sites in late February, offering quick, safe and free testing for the novel coronavirus.
The drive-through hubs have been credited with helping the country to bring its virus outbreak – at one point the world’s second-worst after China – under control.
The US, a country long-accustomed to drive-throughs, is now playing catch-up, racing to open sites in some of its hardest-hit areas, like New York.
France and Spain have also begun opening drive-through testing centres, while Ireland has opened one such facility in the country’s largest stadium in Dublin.
WATCH:
