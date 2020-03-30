UK coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,400 as Prince Charles leaves isolation
The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday. This was a daily increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.
The figures were accurate up to 5pm local time (1600 GMT) on March 29.
There were a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 9am local time (0800 GMT) on March 30, the health ministry said.
The new figures came as British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, emerged out of seven-day self-isolation on Monday. His spokesman said he was in good health.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland, where he continued to work.
Buckingham Palace has previously said that Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Here’s why conservatives really oppose federal aid for the ‘undeserving’
There is a singular and profound question that tugs at the sleeve of even the most sober analyst pondering the federal response to coronavirus. To wit, what the hell is it with these people? Although he's since backed off the proposal Michael Gerson couldn't figure out why Trump would decide to re-open the nation on Easter:
To be sacrilegious requires some recognition of what is actually sacred — a type of knowledge Trump has never displayed. To him, choosing Easter must have been like selecting Independence Day or Arbor Day or Groundhog Day — a useful date on which to hang a ploy.
Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has admitted that he wanted the team's Formula One drivers to deliberately contract coronavirus before the potential start of the new season.
The 76-year-old said his idea was to bring the team's senior drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, together with the junior drivers in a training camp.
"The idea was that we could organize a camp where we could mentally and physically fill this dead time," Marko told Austrian television channel ORF.
"Then of course it would've been ideal for the infection to come.
"They are all young, strong men in good health. Then you would be prepared for whenever you start, and you would be ready for a very tough world championship."
Breaking Banner
Underground ‘rogue party’ in San Francisco ignites a local freak out — despite being canceled
Last week surfaced a report about an "underground" party at the 251 Cocktail Club in San Francisco, which would happen during the coronavirus outbreak and amid the city-wide shutdown. The problem, however, is that the party was canceled when people were losing their minds about the event.
According to a report by 48 Hills, "the whole imbroglio was a combination of overzealousness, technical snafus, and COVID-19. Both the venue and the promoter had actually canceled the Lehar show on March 14, just after the state announced that all nightclubs were to be shut down indefinitely. However, due to the way that events are announced and tickets sold online—mostly via Facebook and Eventbrite—the word was slow to get out, and the party appeared to still be happening."