UK coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,400 as Prince Charles leaves isolation

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday. This was a daily increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.

The figures were accurate up to 5pm local time (1600 GMT) on March 29.

There were a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 9am local time (0800 GMT) on March 30, the health ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new figures came as British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, emerged out of seven-day self-isolation on Monday. His spokesman said he was in good health.

Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland, where he continued to work.

Buckingham Palace has previously said that Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)