Quantcast
Connect with us

UK officials in ‘genuine disbelief’ watching Trump spout constant coronavirus ‘disinformation’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Government officials in the United Kingdom are in a state of “genuine disbelief” watching President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. sources tell BuzzFeed News that health officials in their country have been appalled watching the president spout constant misinformation about the virus, such as when he compared it to the flu earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

One official tells BuzzFeed that they’re just grateful the government’s misinformation monitor doesn’t have to constantly correct Trump’s statements about the virus.

“Our COVID-19 counter-disinformation unit would need twice the manpower if we included him in our monitoring,” they explain.

Another official tells the publication that they are particularly stunned at the lack of urgency in rolling out testing kits in the United States, which lags behind badly in testing its citizens.

“There is a general level of incredulity over his comments but especially over the lack of testing,” the official said. “People [in the UK government] are used to the steady stream of tweets, but the last few days have caused more than the usual eyerolling. There is genuine disbelief.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely botched this’: Senator torches Trump’s coronavirus response by comparing it to South Korea

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN this Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed President's Trump proposed stimulus measures in response to the growing coronavirus fallout, saying that it might not be enough in the short term.

"I would like to see a streamlining of the ability for people to apply for unemployment insurance -- a payroll tax cut doesn't do you much good if you're not getting a paycheck," she said, adding that paid family leave needs to also be seriously considered.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claimed progress on stimulus package — but Mitch McConnell ‘detests’ the idea

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump emerged from a lunch with Republican lawmakers saying that everything was going well and they would likely have a coronavirus stimulus package to help keep the economy from dropping any more than it already has.

According to the Washington Post, however, that isn't the whole story.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s has ‘infected the Republican mind’ with his reality-defying ‘positive thinking’ on the coronavirus: op-ed

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Helaine Olen mentions how as a child, President Trump attended the church of Norman Vincent Peale, who authored the book, The Power of Positive Thinking.

"Positive thinking can’t stop a global pandemic," Olen writes. "But that hasn’t stopped the president from trying frantically to talk up the economy and talk down coronavirus, without taking practical steps to prevent and mitigate the situation at hand."

Continue Reading
 
 