‘Understandable’: Pence defends Donald Trump Jr’s claim that Dems want ‘millions’ to die from coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that it is “understandable” that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would say that Democrats want millions of Americans to die of the coronavirus.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pence about the remarks made by the son of the president several days earlier.
“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Pence told Fox News on Friday.
“Can we agree that neither Democrats or Republicans wants Americans to get the coronavirus and die?” Tapper asked the vice president. “You don’t think Democrats want people to contract the coronavirus and die?”
Pence declined to directly answer the question.
“This is no time for politics,” the vice president said. “And, frankly, I think that was Don Jr.’s point. That there has been some very strong rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress.”
“You don’t think that was strong rhetoric [from Donald Trump Jr.]?” Tapper pressed.
“But responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence replied, before arguing that the Trump administration has “set the politics aside.”
“I continue to believe that we have an opportunity to come together,” he added. “And with the proper expertise, and the proper resources and the prayers of millions of Americans, we’re going to get through this.”
‘The president thinks he can wing this’: Ex-White House official urges Trump to ‘step aside’ on coronavirus
On Saturday, following a rare press conference in which President Donald Trump discussed coronavirus and fielded questions about his claims it was all a "hoax," former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart laid into the president for his handling of the crisis.
"The president thinks he can wing this, like he wings everything else, and it becomes clear, if you look at the last three or four days, he goes out and he frankly doesn't know what he is talking about," said Lockhart. "He contradicts himself. He contradicts the experts. And one of the problems this is a president who is incapable of saying, 'I got something wrong and I want to clear that up.'"
WATCH: Trump angrily cuts off reporter for asking if he has silenced health experts
On Saturday during a press briefing, President Donald Trump irritably cut off a reporter for asking him if he had silenced a disease expert on coronavirus.
"I'm just going to ask you directly about this with regards to the flow of information, from the very beginning, you received a lot of criticism regarding that," asked the reporter. "In particular, about Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is well-renowned in contagious diseases and there were reports out there that he was being muzzled. Can you tell us that this widely-respected expert Dr. Fauci will have every opportunity to tell us the truth—"
Trump admits more coronavirus cases ‘likely’ — hours after calling Democratic alarm a ‘hoax’
In a rare press conference in the White House briefing room on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that there are likely to be more cases of coronavirus in the United States — just hours after he told a crowd of supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina that the virus was a "hoax" concocted by Democrats to destroy his presidency.
"Additional cases in the United States are likely," said Trump. "But healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we've gotten familiar with this problem. They should be able to recover, should they contract the virus. So healthy people, if you're healthy, you will probably go through a process, and you'll be fine."