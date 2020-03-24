Quantcast
Connect with us

Unearthed emails show Fox News promised Betsy DeVos an ‘easy interview’ if she came on Maria Bartiromo’s show

Published

1 min ago

on

After reviewing over 1,000 pages of email between Fox News employees and employees at the Departments of Homeland Security, Education and Agriculture, The Hollywood Reporter unearthed a 2018 correspondence where a Fox producer promised the press secretary for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a softball interview if she came on host Maria Bartiromo’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ps remember any question she doesn’t feel comfortable answering — she can choose to not answer and pivot the topic — and Maria is seasoned enough to understand and move on. … So no worries on that front. This will be an easy interview and enjoyable,” the Fox producer, who is now no longer with the network, wrote.

“This should be totally fine,” the press secretary responded.

According to THR, the exchange was among dozens of email conversations that “reflect the symbiotic relationship between the news network and staffers working in the Trump administration.”

Read the full report over at The Hollywood Reporter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Gleeful neo-Nazis see echoes of the 1930s as America plunges into a coronavirus crisis

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

One post shared on the social-media app Telegram depicts a Nazi stormtrooper flanked by pixelated text declaring, “Kali Yuga ends, black sun rises,” signaling a transition from a “dark age” to a fascist nirvana as symbolized by the “black sun” design elevated during the Third Reich.

The mocking, faux-sacramental testimonial attached to the March 12 post is written from the perspective of someone supposedly infected with COVID-19, who describes coughing in a rabbi’s face and wiping mucus on the gas pumps “every Indian-owned gas station I could find.”

The anonymous poster, known as “Gas Me Daddy,” circulated the Brenton Tarrant manifesto shortly after the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, according to Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who monitors violent white supremacists online.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans want to know why Trump can’t ‘walk and chew gum’ during coronavirus crisis: CNN analyst

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

A CNN panel was floored by President Donald Trump's decision to reopen everything by April 12. While most political officials are urging the president to listen to scientists, Trump has reportedly grown tired of the crisis and thinks since the death rate is currently so low that it's time to stop the social-distancing.

Trump went back to saying that the disease was nothing more than the flu and that there are more deaths by car accidents than there are the coronavirus. Many epidemiologists believe that the United States hasn't yet reached the peak of the infection and death rate. Hospitals are already preparing for it, opening makeshift hospitals in convention centers and sports stadiums.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘OH MY GOD’: Viewers shocked as ‘insane’ Trump accuses NY governor of creating ‘death panels’ in Fox coronavirus rant

Published

55 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

During a Fox News "town hall" with President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, Trump read a headline from the right-wing website Gateway Pundit that accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of establishing "death panels" in his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Citing the article, Trump said that Cuomo "had a choice" to order thousands of ventilators back in 2015 but refused to do so.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image