US confirmed coronavirus cases cross 100,000: tracker
The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday.
There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time (2200 GMT).
The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system.
The United States has around 15,000 more confirmed cases then the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked.
The US death rate based on confirmed cases is about 1.5 percent, compared to around 10.5 percent in Italy.
This death rate figure could fall, as greater testing reveals more people who are positive but asymptomatic.
It may also rise if more cities and states find themselves in a similar position to New York, which has seen more than 500 deaths and is experiencing a drastic shortage of hospital beds, personal protective equipment and ventilators.
“We’re still seeing a rising number of cases, a rising number of hospitalizations, rising number of intensive care unit admission, a rising number of patients with the mechanical ventilators,” Thomas Tsai, a professor of health policy at Harvard told AFP.
“And unfortunately, the death rate is likely going to follow that pattern. It’s just that it’s going to be days or weeks behind.”
Photo: Paramedics maneuver a stretcher with a patient at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, the US epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. AFP / Angela Weiss.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
New York medical workers decry ‘abysmal’ lack of coronavirus protection
Medical staff in America's coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment -- and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety.
Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.
The same week the United States became the new epicenter of the pandemic -- posting over 100,000 confirmed cases of infection, including more than 1,500 deaths -- Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of Covid-19.
Breaking Banner
Health officials rebelling against Trump for pulling them off COVID-19 research to go on ‘wild goose chases’: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is angering officials in Health and Human Services department for pulling them off important research aimed at developing a vaccine for COVID-19 to study anti-malaria drugs he believes may end the pandemic.
With one official calling Trump's demands a "wild goose chase," officials are running to the press to complain that they are being yanked out of meetings to do the president's bidding.