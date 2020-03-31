US consumer confidence sinks in March amid pandemic
Uneasiness about the American economy spiked in March, according to a survey released Tuesday, and that was before the worst of the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic were imposed.
The Consumer Confidence Index sunk to 120 from 132.6 in February, as the view of the near-term outlook worsened significantly, the Conference Board said in its monthly report.
However, even that decline is likely overly optimistic.
The cutoff date for survey responses was March 18, before the worsening outbreak in New York City forced the deployment of a Navy hospital ship and the construction of field hospitals in Central Park, and before data showed 3.3 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in a single week.
The index measuring sentiment six months ahead of time plunged nearly 20 points to 88.2, according to the report.
“Consumer confidence declined sharply in March due to a deterioration in the short-term outlook,” said Lynn Franco, The Conference Board’s head of economic indicators.
Franco warned that more bad news is likely ahead, and the survey showed double the share of respondents — just under 15 percent — expecting business conditions to worsen in the next six months.
The “intensification of COVID-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs. March’s decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow,” she said.
The results of the monthly survey also are subject to revision, as late-arriving responses are incorporated.
The University of Michigan survey released Friday showed the virus battered the consumer sentiment index, which plunged 11.9 points to 89.1, worse than expected and the fourth-largest monthly drop in nearly 50 years.
Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Tsys for cash
The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars.
Amid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed's "FIMA repo facility" will allow central banks to exchange US Treasury debt for cash, rather than selling them for bargain prices.
Along with dollar swap lines the Fed already put in place for many central banks, this operation, which begins April 6, will "help support the smooth functioning of financial markets ... and thus maintain the supply of credit to US households and businesses," the Fed said in a statement.
Ex-Trump health advisor cornered on CNN for administration’s failure to heed warnings in pandemic briefing book
A former health adviser to Donald Trump was grilled on CNN Tuesday morning over the fact that the current administration was handed a briefing book on possible pandemic scenarios back in 2016 and but did not follow it, with the host emphasizing, "doctors are dying."
Speaking with Poppy Harlow, infectious disease epidemiologist Katy Talento was attempting to make the case that there will be time later to figure out what went wrong with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the president's stewardship when the CNN host brought up the briefing book that outlined actions that government could take to stem such an event.
Paris’s Orly airport to shut as passenger numbers plunge amid coronavirus crisis
Paris’s Orly airport will shut down on Tuesday in light of the collapse in air traffic amid the coronavirus crisis.
France’s biggest airport for domestic flights, Orly will be closed until further notice at midnight – after hosting just ten flights and around 1000 passengers on Tuesday, as the number of people taking flights has plunged thanks to the stringent measures adopted to try and contain the transmission of the coronavirus.