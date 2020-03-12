US reportedly bombs Iran-backed militias just as House passes resolution to prevent unauthorized war
“Yet again, U.S. and Iranian-backed forces appear to be exchanging fire in Iraq, despite the American people’s desires to avoid yet another war of choice in the Middle East.”
The United States on Wednesday reportedly launched deadly airstrikes against Iran-backed militias on the border of Syria and Iraq just after the House of Representatives passed a War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from launching an unauthorized war with Iran.
“We know from experience that the administration is likely to shoot first and figure out its legal justification later.”
—Ryan Costello, NIAC Action
Reports of U.S. airstrikes came after two Americans and one British soldier were killed Wednesday in a rocket attack on Camp Taji, an Iraqi base north of Baghdad that houses U.S. troops.
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, blamed Iran-backed militias for the rocket attack on Camp Taji during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday. No group has claimed responsibility.
Speaking to the Washington Post, an anonymous American official denied that the U.S. carried out any airstrikes in response to the rocket
Reports of US airstrikes targeting pro Iran Iraqi militias on Syria-Iraq border.
This is a repeat of cycle of escalation we saw last December, and continuation of increasingly fragile situation for American troops in country: https://t.co/LE1RldV12t
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 11, 2020
The latest escalation in tensions occurred on what would have been the 63rd birthday of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general the U.S. assassinated in January with a drone strike approved by President Donald Trump. The assassination sparked retaliatory strikes by Iran and nearly resulted in an all-out war.
With the goal of preventing further military conflict, the House on Wednesday passed a War Powers Resolution that would bar Trump from launching a war with Iran without congressional approval. Trump has threatened to veto the measure, which is now headed to his desk.
“Yet again, U.S. and Iranian-backed forces appear to be exchanging fire in Iraq, despite the American people’s desires to avoid yet another war of choice in the Middle East,” Ryan Costello, policy director for advocacy group NIAC Action, said in a statement. “We know from experience that the administration is likely to shoot first and figure out its legal justification later.”
“The choice for President Trump is clear,” said Costello. “If he truly wants to end America’s endless wars rather than start new ones, he should sign the resolution and prove his intentions to a skeptical American public and Congress. A veto would only demonstrate his desire to keep an unconstitutional war with Iran on the table.”
Photo: Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s unending stupidity sparks chaos as his administration struggles to respond to the coronavirus pandemic
Back in 1992, while running for re-election, President George H.W. Bush was speaking at a New Hampshire town hall and accidentally read aloud some stage directions handed to him by his staff: “Message: I care.”
But Donald Trump, your message is that you don’t care, do you? All cognizant Americans, even many Republicans, know this to be true, even if they pretend they don’t. Stop lying about the illness that is striking down thousands around the world. Stop obsessing with how thousands of sick people are affecting your blessed stock market and reelection chances and do something that will help make them well and keep this contagion from spreading further. Travel bans and economic stimulus won’t do it; increased access to testing and medical help might.
US reportedly bombs Iran-backed militias just as House passes resolution to prevent unauthorized war
"Yet again, U.S. and Iranian-backed forces appear to be exchanging fire in Iraq, despite the American people's desires to avoid yet another war of choice in the Middle East."
The United States on Wednesday reportedly launched deadly airstrikes against Iran-backed militias on the border of Syria and Iraq just after the House of Representatives passed a War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from launching an unauthorized war with Iran.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘authoritarian blindness’ prevents him from understanding coronavirus emergency: conservative columnist
President Donald Trump authoritarian tendencies blinds him to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authoritarian governments paradoxically tend to be unaware of what's happening despite their all-encompassing surveillance, because people are afraid the truth -- and that same blindness is hampering the Trump administration's response to the outbreak, according to The Bulwark's Robert Tracinski.
"This phenomenon was a factor in the Chinese government’s initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak," Tracinski writes. "Because an authoritarian system is designed to suppress information, rather than absorb it, the doctors on the front lines who initially warned about the disease were ignored and sometimes punished."