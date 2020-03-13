US summons Chinese ambassador over COVID-19 conspiracy theory
The United States on Friday summoned China’s ambassador after a senior official in Beijing tweeted the “ridiculous” suggestion that the US military started the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said.
David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for Asia, gave a “stern representation” to Ambassador Cui Tiankai a day after foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted the conspiracy theory.
“China is seeking to deflect criticism for its role in starting a global pandemic and not telling the world,” a State Department official said.
“Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won’t tolerate it, for the good of the Chinese people and the world,” the official said.
Zhao, in tweets both Mandarin and English that gained wide traction on Chinese social media, a day earlier suggested that “patient zero” in the global pandemic may have come from the United States — not the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, where cases were first reported in late 2019.
“It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation,” tweeted Zhao, who is known for his provocative statements on social media.
Scientists widely believe that the pandemic started in a market in Wuhan that sold exotic animals for consumption.
As of 1700 GMT on Friday, more than 5,300 people have died around the world and more than 140,000 infected.
Cui, in contrast to Zhao, is known for his diplomatic approach and has publicly called for US-Chinese cooperation against the pandemic.
Trump declares coronavirus ‘National Day of Prayer’ — and suggests looking to God for ‘protection’
The leader of the free world urged people to pray as he continues to receive harsh criticism for his response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
"It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer," Trump tweeted.
"We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these," he argued.
"No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!" he predicted.
Trump praised the cruise ship industry — and shut it down
‘Grotesque level of greed’: Jeff Bezos’ Whole Foods wants workers to pay colleagues’ sick leave during coronavirus
"Absolute bullsh*t. With the amount Jeff Bezos makes in one day, he could shut stores down and pay employees to stay safe."
When progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders say "now is the time for solidarity" amid the coronavirus outbreak, they likely do not mean that employees of Whole Foods—owned by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos—should be asked to give their own accrued paid sick days to their co-workers who have either contracted the deadly virus or been forced to take time out of work because of what is now a global pandemic.