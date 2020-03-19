Us versus the virus
Hear from the workers on the front lines as a pandemic arrives in Portland.
As told to Tess Riski, Rachel Monahan and Nigel Jaquiss.
The speed of the events now unfolding in Oregon has been extraordinary.
In the past two weeks, the COVID-19 coronavirus has morphed from a distant, little-understood disruption in a distant part of China to an existential threat and a disruption to the life of every Portlander—and just about every American.
A Portland pizzeria is giving out free toilet paper with deliveries
A few people have called in needing toilet paper more than pizza.
Now that bars and restaurants are closed except for takeout, one Portland eatery has come up with a plan to keep things from literally going to shit.
The Portland State University location of Pizza Schmizza has started selling all their pies for $15, and on top of that, they're throwing in a roll of precious toilet paper with every delivery.
Breaking Banner
These are the 51 GOP senators who just voted against expanding paid sick leave to protect Americans amid the coronavirus crisis
Republican senators on Wednesday teamed up to kill an amendment introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray that would have expanded paid sick leave to millions of U.S. workers left out of a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.
Every Republican present for the vote, 51 in total, voted against the amendment while every Senate Democrat voted in favor.
Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) were the only senators who did not vote on the amendment, which would have guaranteed two weeks of paid sick leave as well as 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to all U.S. employees and independent contractors.