US warns Iraq it ‘will not tolerate’ attacks on Americans
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq Monday the US would retaliate “as necessary” against any new assaults on Americans after a slew of rocket attacks.
The United States last week launched airstrikes against an Iranian-allied paramilitary group following a deadly attack on an Iraqi base housing US troops — but rocket fire has continued unabated.
In a phone call with Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdel Mahdi, Pompeo said that Baghdad “must defend coalition personnel” who are officially deployed as part of the campaign against the Islamic State group.
“Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense,” the State Department said in a statement.
A fresh spate of rockets — brazenly fired in the daytime — targeted the crowded Taji air base north of Baghdad on Saturday, wounding three members of the US-led coalition.
None of the attacks have ever been claimed but the US has blamed hardline Shiite paramilitary groups, which are allied with neighboring Iran and incorporated into the Iraqi state.
On Wednesday, a similar rocket attack at Taji killed two American personnel and a British soldier in the deadliest such incident at an Iraqi base in years.
The US responded Friday with airstrikes on arms depots it said were used by the faction Kataeb Hezbollah and destroyed part of the under-construction airport in the Shiite shrine city of Karbala.
Iraq’s military said that five members of its security forces and one civilian were killed, none members of the targeted paramilitary group.
Iraq — which has long feared getting caught in spiraling US-Iran tensions — denounced the “American aggression” and said it would lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council.
The conflict dramatically escalated in early January when the United States killed Iran’s best-known general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport.
Baghdad responded by urging US forces to leave but Washington has refused, with Pompeo saying that Iraqi leaders privately wanted troops to stay and President Donald Trump threatening sanctions if US forces are booted out.
© 2020 AFP
Public health experts: Single-payer systems coping with coronavirus more effectively than for-profit model
"Having a healthcare system that's a public strategic asset rather than a business run for profit allows for a degree of coordination and optimal use of resources."
As the coronavirus pandemic places extraordinary strain on national healthcare systems around the world, public health experts are making the case that countries with universal single-payer systems have thus far responded more efficiently and effectively to the outbreak than nations like the United States, whose fragmented for-profit apparatus has struggled to cope with the growing crisis.
CNN
Ex-Trump official shocks CNN host by warning US could lose 1 million jobs next month
Economist Kevin Hassett, who served as the chairman President Donald Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, shocked CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday by issuing dire predictions about the state of the American economy.
During an interview on CNN, Hassett warned that there was a 95 percent chance of the American economy contracting this quarter and said there was a chance that the United States could lose up to 1 million jobs next month alone.
"I think in the U.S., we'll have a very terrible second quarter," he said. "We just ran the numbers carefully over the weekend, and we think the second quarter will be about minus-five percent, and we think the jobs number in early April might be as much as minus a million or so, because nobody is going to get hired next week."
Fox News panel rips Devin Nunes for lack of ‘smart behavior’: ‘We don’t want people going to restaurants’
A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes' (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"There's a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out," Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. "But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant."