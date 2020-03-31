‘Utter train wreck’: Brutal report outlines how many things the federal government got wrong about the coronavirus pandemic

Politico on Tuesday published a damning bullet-point list of past Trump administration talking points about the COVID-19 pandemic and showed how all of them have fallen apart in a matter of mere days.

“You’d be forgiven, in this time of trouble and distress, for wondering whether your federal government has a handle on this pandemic, or if it’s a complete and utter train wreck,” the publication wrote before proceeding to dissect multiple Trump administration falsehoods about the spread of the disease.

“First they told us they had the coronavirus under control; now they tell us hundreds of thousands of people could die,” Politico writes. “First they told us tests are available, plentiful and easy to get; now we hear stories almost daily about how some people can’t get tested, and if they can, many are waiting weeks for results. We’ve heard some grim stories about people dying before their results are in.”

The report went on to document how Trump made false claims about the availability of the Google coronavirus testing website, as well as bogus projections about the country being ready to reopen by Easter.

Most damning, however, was the president’s lies about New York not really needing the tens of thousands of ventilators it has been requesting.

“Now, in New York — one of the world’s most important cities — a top hospital is telling doctors to ‘think more critically’ about who to give assistive air to,” Politico writes.