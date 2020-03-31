Quantcast
‘Utter train wreck’: Brutal report outlines how many things the federal government got wrong about the coronavirus pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

Politico on Tuesday published a damning bullet-point list of past Trump administration talking points about the COVID-19 pandemic and showed how all of them have fallen apart in a matter of mere days.

“You’d be forgiven, in this time of trouble and distress, for wondering whether your federal government has a handle on this pandemic, or if it’s a complete and utter train wreck,” the publication wrote before proceeding to dissect multiple Trump administration falsehoods about the spread of the disease.

“First they told us they had the coronavirus under control; now they tell us hundreds of thousands of people could die,” Politico writes. “First they told us tests are available, plentiful and easy to get; now we hear stories almost daily about how some people can’t get tested, and if they can, many are waiting weeks for results. We’ve heard some grim stories about people dying before their results are in.”

The report went on to document how Trump made false claims about the availability of the Google coronavirus testing website, as well as bogus projections about the country being ready to reopen by Easter.

Most damning, however, was the president’s lies about New York not really needing the tens of thousands of ventilators it has been requesting.

“Now, in New York — one of the world’s most important cities — a top hospital is telling doctors to ‘think more critically’ about who to give assistive air to,” Politico writes.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
McConnell shoots down additional coronavirus relief — but promises to confirm more Trump judges

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to commit to another coronavirus relief package, but he promised to confirm more judicial nominations for President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican appeared on conservative Hugh Hewitt's radio program, where he offered a competing vision for plans offered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," reported Politico.

"I'm not going to allow this to be an opportunity for the Democrats to achieve unrelated policy items they wouldn't otherwise be able to pass,” McConnell told Hewitt.

Illinois asked Trump for 1.2 million N95 masks weeks ago — Feds just sent thousands of the wrong type

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Illinois requested more than a million protective N95 masks from the federal government, but the Trump administration sent 300,000 surgical masks instead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said the state purchased 5 million N95 masks, which are heavy-duty respirators relied on by health workers, and more than 5 million surgical masks, which provide less protection. The order came after the White House failed to provide the state with the N95 masks they requested weeks earlier.

Hospitals are threatening to fire doctors who speak out about poor working conditions amid coronavirus outbreak

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Health care professionals who speak out about their working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak are being threatened with termination by their employers, and some have already followed through, according to a report from Bloomberg.

"Ming Lin, an emergency room physician in Washington state, said he was told Friday he was out of a job because he’d given an interview to a newspaper about a Facebook post detailing what he believed to be inadequate protective equipment and testing," Bloomberg reports. "In Chicago, a nurse was fired after emailing colleagues that she wanted to wear a more protective mask while on duty. In New York, the NYU Langone Health system has warned employees they could be terminated if they talk to the media without authorization."

Continue Reading
 
 