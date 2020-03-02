Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch!’
In a shocking video circulating on social media, the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey can be seen pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists who gathered outside their home demanding to meet with her.
Lacey is facing a primary this Tuesday and is trying to get reelected.
“Get off of my porch,” David Lacey says in the video.
“Are you going to shoot me?” a woman says off camera.
Jackie Lacey has been the subject of criticism from civil rights activists for failing to explain over 500 police killings that happened under her watch — fatal shootings which she’s failed to bring charges for in most cases.
Watch the video below:
I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her.
Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC
— Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020