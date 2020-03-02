Quantcast
Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch!’

Published

5 mins ago

on

In a shocking video circulating on social media, the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey can be seen pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists who gathered outside their home demanding to meet with her.

Lacey is facing a primary this Tuesday and is trying to get reelected.

“Get off of my porch,” David Lacey says in the video.

“Are you going to shoot me?” a woman says off camera.

Jackie Lacey has been the subject of criticism from civil rights activists for failing to explain over 500 police killings that happened under her watch — fatal shootings which she’s failed to bring charges for in most cases.

Watch the video below:

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

President Barack Obama has reportedly advised former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to use his "considerable leverage" ahead of Tuesday's primary in 13 states.

The former president spoke with Buttigieg on the phone after he suspended his campaign Sunday night, according to The New York Times. CNN's Jeff Zeleny later confirmed the report.

But Obama stopped short of recommending an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Mr. Obama did not specifically encourage Mr. Buttigieg to endorse Mr. Biden, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations," the Times said. "But Mr. Obama did note that Mr. Buttigieg has considerable leverage at the moment and should think about how best to use it."

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

While Vladimir Putin has suffered significant sanctions and other consequences for his various foreign interventions, he's gotten off scot free for his murder and attempted murder of dissidents. The most recent example is the murder in Berlin of an exiled Chechen militant who was killed by a Russian agent. But even though it was proved that the hit was carried out by Russia, the only consequence leveled at Putin by the German government was the expulsion of two diplomats.

