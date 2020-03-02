Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch!’

In a shocking video circulating on social media, the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey can be seen pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists who gathered outside their home demanding to meet with her.

Lacey is facing a primary this Tuesday and is trying to get reelected.

“Get off of my porch,” David Lacey says in the video.

“Are you going to shoot me?” a woman says off camera.

Jackie Lacey has been the subject of criticism from civil rights activists for failing to explain over 500 police killings that happened under her watch — fatal shootings which she’s failed to bring charges for in most cases.

Watch the video below:

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020