Virginia Beach couple demanding coronavirus test for days finally gets one — and it’s a ‘presumptive positive’

For days a Virginia Beach couple just home from a cruise were begging for a coronavirus test. It was only after they spent hours likely spreading the disease that they were finally tested, and were right to be concerned.

According to The Virginia-Pilot, the couple had just returned from an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River and suspected they had coronavirus. They spent more than six hours at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Friday before finally returning home with no answers and no test. But after spending six hours spreading the disease in a hospital, the Virginia Beach health department finally returned their calls begging for a test.

The results show a “presumptive positive,” and the hospitals have been informed.

“The Virginia Department of Health has not announced any information about the patients,” the report said. “Their cases likely would bring the statewide total to seven for patients with COVID-19, the infection caused by a new coronavirus rapidly spreading over the globe.”

They believe they got the illness while on the cruise.