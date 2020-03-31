Virus-linked fraud schemes cost US consumers nearly $5 million
Coronavirus-related fraud schemes are rising fast and have cost US consumers some $4.77 million so far, a government watchdog said Tuesday.
The Federal Trade Commission said it had more than 7,800 coronavirus-related reports from consumers as of Monday, double the number from a week earlier.
The consumer protection agency said the fraud complaints include emails about travel and vacation cancellations and refunds, online shopping scams and government and business imposter schemes.
Many of the schemes were also being perpetrated by mobile text or robo-calls, the FTC said.
The median loss for consumers was $598.
The potential for fraud could rise further, notably as a result of the $2 trillion stimulus approved by Congress this month.
The FTC warned consumers earlier in March to expect scammers to ask for a social security number, which could be used for identity theft, or to pay an upfront fee to qualify for stimulus payments.
“The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money,” the FTC said in a statement.
“No fees. No charges. No nothing.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Carnival reveals there are still over 6,000 passengers in cruise ships at sea during pandemic: report
On Tuesday, Carnival Corp., the largest cruise line in the world, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there are still over 6,000 passengers out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.
JUST IN to CNN - Carnival Corp. announced in SEC documents today that more than 6000 passengers remain out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.
— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) March 31, 2020
Coronavirus the worst global crisis since World War II: United Nations chief
The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, expressing concern that it could trigger conflicts around the world.
Guterres said that the scale of the crisis was due to "a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and... an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past."
"The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War," he told reporters.
Breaking Banner
CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’
On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump's speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.
Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.
Trump’s press conference started.
And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump