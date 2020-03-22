Quantcast
Virus relief bill would let Steve Mnuchin hand out $500 billion ‘slush fund’ to secret recipients: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

The White House on Sunday reportedly refused to back down from its demand that a coronavirus relief package include $500 billion, which would be provided to corporations at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

PBS News Hour correspondent Meredith Lee reported on Sunday that the White House was standing firm on the proposal after some Democrats called it a “slush fund.”

A Democratic source told Igor Bobic that the bill would permit the Treasury secretary to withhold the names of corporate recipients for up to six months.

“Millions may now lose their jobs,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. “And Trump wants our response to be a half-trillion dollar slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives – while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers.”

Read some of the tweets below.

Internet rages at government that has a test for ‘asymptomatic’ Rand Paul while hospitals are waiting

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

The announcement on Sunday afternoon that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for the coronavirus while not showing any symptoms set off commenters on Twitter furious that a test was made available to the lawmaker while the nation's hospitals and doctors are literally begging for the in-demand testing kits from Donald Trump's administration.

Paul's Twitter account announced "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," making him the first senator to be afflicted.

Rand Paul announces he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is in quarantine

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Using his Twitter account, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced on Sunday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he is "asymptomatic."

According to his social media announcement, "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

You can see the tweet below:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

