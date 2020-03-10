Quantcast
Washington state to ban gatherings of more than 250 people as coronavirus epidemic spreads: reports

Published

14 mins ago

on

The governor of Washington is expected to announce drastic steps to fight the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“To try to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected Wednesday to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people, including at sporting events and concerts,” The Seattle Times reported Tuesday. “The measure, the most sweeping since the outbreak began in the state, will be announced during a Seattle news conference, according to a source involved in conversations with the governor’s office but who has not been cleared to discuss the issue.”

Further reporting on the expected announcement came from The Herald of Everett.

“Initially the prohibition would be imposed only in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, the state’s three most populous,” The Herald reported. “The governor will be joined by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, along with the mayors of Seattle and Tacoma, also will attend.”

Over 250 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, with 24 deaths so far.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Prince Harry punked into admitting he thinks Trump has ‘blood on his hands’

Published

1 min ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Prince Harry was duped by two hoaxers posing as climate action activist Greta Thunberg, The Sun reports.

Harry reportedly said Trump had "blood on his hands" during the talk.

When told Harry was told Trump had refused to be pictured with Thunberg, he reportedly said, "what a surprise."

"But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him," he said.

REVEALED: Trump’s HHS broke their email system — which impeded their response to coronavirus epidemic

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

More details are emerging as to how the United States got off to a slow start in combating the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic spreading across the globe.

Politico reported on one particularly shocking aspect of the failed response in a new report the publication is billing as an exclusive.

"As health department officials worked quickly to negotiate an emergency funding package to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak on Feb. 23, they came to a frustrating realization: Their email system had crashed," Politico reported. "The outage in the Health and Human Services secretary’s office stretched on much of the day, with some messages delayed up to 11 hours, creating frustration and slowing the Trump administration’s coronavirus response."

