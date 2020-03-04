‘Wasn’t going to let anything stop me’: Texas man votes after enduring seven-hour line at the polls

Texas resident Hervis Rogers on Tuesday had to endure waiting in line for seven hours before he could vote, but he stuck through it and cast his ballot.

Local news station ABC 13 reports that Rogers was the last person in line at the polling station at Texas Southern University on Super Tuesday, where he finally got to vote at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion,” he said proudly. “I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out.”

Lines were so bad at the TSU polling place that volunteers organized to bring pizza to voters who had to endure lengthy waits. Eventually, Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman sent more voting machines to the site, although for many voters it was too little, too late.

“It’s taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican side has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using,” voter Britany Turner told ABC 13.

